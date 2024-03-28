Kazakhstan and Italy's ENI Forge Ahead with Renewable Energy Projects and Oil Field Development

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Upstream Director of the Italian company ENI, Luca Vignati, engaged in pivotal discussions on March 27 about bolstering their collaborative efforts within Kazakhstan's energy sector. The focus was on the ongoing development of the Karachaganak and Kashagan oil fields and the exploration of new ventures in renewable energy sources, as reported by the Prime Minister's press service.

Expanding Energy Horizons

The meeting underscored the commissioning of additional sour gas reinjection compressors to sustain annual production levels at 11 million tons. Concurrently, the construction of a gas processing plant, with a capacity to process four billion cubic meters per year, is underway. This facility is designed to supply the populace with commercial gas at an accessible price point. The inauguration of the Badamsha-1 and Badamsha-2 wind power plants in the Aktobe Region, alongside the Shaulder solar power plant in the Turkistan Region, highlights a significant shift towards renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan.

Renewable and Hybrid Energy Projects

A major topic of discussion was the establishment of a 247-megawatt (MW) hybrid combined power plant in the Mangystau Region. This innovative project, integrating a 77 MW wind power plant, a 50 MW solar power plant, and a 120 MW gas power plant, represents a strategic move towards diversifying Kazakhstan's energy mix. The final preparatory stages of this project were announced in a meeting with KazMunayGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev on March 26, with a formal agreement to commence construction signed in Rome on January 18. This initiative not only underscores the commitment to renewable energy but also aims to ensure continuous production without the risk of interruptions.

Future Collaborations and Developments

Further discussions during the meeting highlighted plans for drilling the first exploratory well at the Abai block in the Caspian Sea and the next phases of development for the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, with an emphasis on boosting commercial gas production. The successful export of Karachaganak oil to German refineries via the Transneft system, set to continue in 2024, was also noted, marking a significant milestone in Kazakhstan's energy export strategy.

As Kazakhstan and ENI continue to deepen their partnership, the focus on renewable energy projects alongside traditional oil field development signifies a balanced approach to energy production. This collaboration not only aims to enhance Kazakhstan's energy security but also positions the country as a leader in the transition to sustainable energy sources. The move towards renewable energy, coupled with the expansion of oil and gas production, lays a solid foundation for Kazakhstan's energy future, promising economic and environmental benefits.