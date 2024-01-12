Jackson EMC Prepares for Potential Severe Weather, Encourages Safety and Outage Reporting

In the face of potentially severe weather conditions forecasted for Friday, January 12, Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (Jackson EMC) is poised to combat the ensuing challenges. The cooperative is bracing itself for thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds, a combination which could lead to power disruptions across their service area.

Preemptive Measures and Preparedness

Jackson EMC’s linemen and customer service representatives are on high alert to deal with any power outages that may transpire. The corporation is making every effort to respond swiftly to power outages caused by fallen trees and limbs on power lines, a likely consequence of the anticipated weather conditions. They are not only prepared to restore power but also to ensure the safety and well-being of the public during and post-storm.

Electrical Safety Tips and Communication

Understanding the potential hazards and risks associated with severe weather, Jackson EMC has taken the initiative to educate the public on electrical safety. They have shared a set of electrical safety tips that the public can use for storm preparation and management. These tips serve as a vital tool for individuals to safeguard themselves against electrical accidents during such weather conditions.

Reporting Outages and Customer Support

Furthering their commitment to service, Jackson EMC encourages members to promptly report any power outages. The corporation has streamlined its outage reporting process, making it easier for customers to communicate disruptions. Moreover, they have provided additional guidance on storm preparation, reporting outages, and obtaining information on current power outages through their official website. This move ensures that their customers are well-equipped and informed during such challenging times.