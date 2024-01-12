en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Jackson EMC Prepares for Potential Severe Weather, Encourages Safety and Outage Reporting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Jackson EMC Prepares for Potential Severe Weather, Encourages Safety and Outage Reporting

In the face of potentially severe weather conditions forecasted for Friday, January 12, Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (Jackson EMC) is poised to combat the ensuing challenges. The cooperative is bracing itself for thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds, a combination which could lead to power disruptions across their service area.

Preemptive Measures and Preparedness

Jackson EMC’s linemen and customer service representatives are on high alert to deal with any power outages that may transpire. The corporation is making every effort to respond swiftly to power outages caused by fallen trees and limbs on power lines, a likely consequence of the anticipated weather conditions. They are not only prepared to restore power but also to ensure the safety and well-being of the public during and post-storm.

Electrical Safety Tips and Communication

Understanding the potential hazards and risks associated with severe weather, Jackson EMC has taken the initiative to educate the public on electrical safety. They have shared a set of electrical safety tips that the public can use for storm preparation and management. These tips serve as a vital tool for individuals to safeguard themselves against electrical accidents during such weather conditions.

Reporting Outages and Customer Support

Furthering their commitment to service, Jackson EMC encourages members to promptly report any power outages. The corporation has streamlined its outage reporting process, making it easier for customers to communicate disruptions. Moreover, they have provided additional guidance on storm preparation, reporting outages, and obtaining information on current power outages through their official website. This move ensures that their customers are well-equipped and informed during such challenging times.

0
Energy Safety Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
18 mins ago
UK Government Plans to Quadruple Nuclear Power Capacity with Mini-Plants
As the world grapples with the urgency of climate change, the United Kingdom has set its sights on an ambitious plan to quadruple its nuclear power capacity within the next 25 years. This significant shift in the nation’s energy strategy hinges on the introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs), which are touted as the future
UK Government Plans to Quadruple Nuclear Power Capacity with Mini-Plants
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
2 hours ago
Aspen Aerogels Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Revenue Outlook
Ontario's Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy
3 hours ago
Ontario's Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires
1 hour ago
Electricity Company of Ghana Seeks Public Assistance to Protect Infrastructure from Bushfires
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
2 hours ago
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism
2 hours ago
Brazil's 'Fuel of the Future' Bill Aims to Increase Biodiesel Blend Amid Industry Criticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
2 mins
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
4 mins
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
5 mins
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
5 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
5 mins
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
5 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
6 mins
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
8 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
9 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app