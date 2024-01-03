en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

ISCC’s 14th Global Sustainability Conference: A Confluence of Practical Sustainability Insights

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
ISCC’s 14th Global Sustainability Conference: A Confluence of Practical Sustainability Insights

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is set to host its 14th Global Sustainability Conference on Thursday, 22 February 2024, in Brussels. The conference, which will also be accessible online, is a crucial gathering for stakeholders deeply engaged in sustainability. This includes government officials, regulators, industry experts, and NGO representatives.

Unveiling Sustainability Developments

The event aims to shed light on recent and upcoming developments in sustainability. It provides a platform for in-depth discussions on topics like the European Union’s Green Deal and the Fit for 55 initiative, carbon markets, due diligence, certification solutions for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs), and innovative approaches within the circular and bioeconomies.

Insights into Certification Schemes

Keynote speeches, presentations, and discussions will delve into various certification schemes such as ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS, and ISCC standards for Sustainable Aviation (ISCC CORSIA) and Marine Fuels. These insights will be instrumental in understanding the standards and their role in promoting sustainability in various sectors.

Speakers from European Commission and Beyond

The conference will feature speakers from the European Commission, including Werner Bosmans from the Directorate General for the Environment and Bernd Kuepker from the Directorate General for Energy. Regulators from Europe and beyond will also share the latest regulatory updates, particularly in sustainable aviation and marine fuels.

Due to the limited onsite capacity, attendees are urged to register early, while online registration will remain open until just before the event. Information about the agenda and speakers will be made available on the ISCC website in the coming weeks. The conference promises to foster engaging and inspiring discussions among all its participants.

0
Energy Europe
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vancouver Harnesses Sewerage Heat in Revolutionary Approach to Heating

By Waqas Arain

Element3 Secures Funding to Boost Lithium Extraction from Wastewater

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

By Ayesha Mumtaz

TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana

By BNN Correspondents

Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP's Energy Transition Fund ...
@Energy · 4 mins
Soltec Sells Danish Solar PV Portfolio to CIP's Energy Transition Fund ...
heart comment 0
Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

Boston Pioneers Large-Scale Renewable Energy Initiative
Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments

By Saboor Bayat

Neil Subin Steps Down from Centrus Energy Board, Retains Investments
Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory

By Dil Bar Irshad

Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory
US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge

By Justice Nwafor

US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
30 seconds
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
34 seconds
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
40 seconds
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
1 min
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
1 min
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
2 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
2 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
2 mins
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
3 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
10 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
25 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app