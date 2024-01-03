ISCC’s 14th Global Sustainability Conference: A Confluence of Practical Sustainability Insights

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is set to host its 14th Global Sustainability Conference on Thursday, 22 February 2024, in Brussels. The conference, which will also be accessible online, is a crucial gathering for stakeholders deeply engaged in sustainability. This includes government officials, regulators, industry experts, and NGO representatives.

Unveiling Sustainability Developments

The event aims to shed light on recent and upcoming developments in sustainability. It provides a platform for in-depth discussions on topics like the European Union’s Green Deal and the Fit for 55 initiative, carbon markets, due diligence, certification solutions for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs), and innovative approaches within the circular and bioeconomies.

Insights into Certification Schemes

Keynote speeches, presentations, and discussions will delve into various certification schemes such as ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS, and ISCC standards for Sustainable Aviation (ISCC CORSIA) and Marine Fuels. These insights will be instrumental in understanding the standards and their role in promoting sustainability in various sectors.

Speakers from European Commission and Beyond

The conference will feature speakers from the European Commission, including Werner Bosmans from the Directorate General for the Environment and Bernd Kuepker from the Directorate General for Energy. Regulators from Europe and beyond will also share the latest regulatory updates, particularly in sustainable aviation and marine fuels.

Due to the limited onsite capacity, attendees are urged to register early, while online registration will remain open until just before the event. Information about the agenda and speakers will be made available on the ISCC website in the coming weeks. The conference promises to foster engaging and inspiring discussions among all its participants.