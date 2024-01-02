en English
Energy

Interactive Maps: A Lifeline During Power Outages in the UK

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Interactive Maps: A Lifeline During Power Outages in the UK

Power outages, a common occurrence especially during turbulent weather conditions, can bring about significant disruption in our daily lives. In the UK, these unforeseen circumstances are often managed by major power suppliers like the National Grid and UK Power Network. A noteworthy tool to aid residents during these trying times is the interactive maps these suppliers provide on their websites. These maps offer real-time information on the duration and extent of a power outage, tailoring it to the user’s specific location. Such features become instrumental in helping residents manage their time and resources until power supply is restored.

Interactive Maps: A Resourceful Tool

The interactive maps provided by power suppliers are an effective tool for residents to stay informed about power cuts in their area. By simply entering their postcode on these maps, customers can quickly access information specific to their location. This tool proves beneficial in instances of both planned outages and unexpected interruptions caused by external factors such as storms. For instance, parts of Hertfordshire recently experienced power outages due to extreme wind and rain brought about by Storm Henk. UK Power Networks was quick to update their interactive map, providing an estimated time of restoration and real-time updates on the situation.

Addressing the Worst Mass Outage in Decades

The UK recently witnessed its worst mass outage in decades, with at least 31,000 households without power for four nights straight. Power companies like UK Power Networks and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks worked tirelessly to restore power and offer payments for customers affected by the power cut. Residents were advised to report power outages and prep their fridge and freezer to keep food safe during the outage, further highlighting the importance of staying informed and prepared.

Preparation: Key to Managing Power Cuts

While power cuts can be a source of significant inconvenience, being prepared can help mitigate some of its effects. The Met Office recommends a few steps to take in case of a power cut, such as contacting your Electricity Distribution Network Operator at 105, keeping torches and mobile phones charged, and signing up for the Priority Services Register if you rely on electricity for healthcare equipment. Checking on elderly neighbors and switching off appliances to avoid hazards are also advised. These steps, along with the real-time information provided by power suppliers, can make the ordeal of a power cut more manageable and less stressful.

Energy
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

