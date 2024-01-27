Indiana's EV Sales Lag Behind National Average: A Closer Look

In the heart of America's automotive industry, a recent report by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation has cast a spotlight on the sluggish growth of electric vehicle (EV) sales in Indiana. Hoosier State, often known for its love of race cars, is currently witnessing only 4.5% of new vehicle sales attributed to EVs. This figure, although a progression from the 3.5% and 3.6% recorded earlier, still trails behind the national average of 10.1%.

The Comparative Landscape

When compared to its Midwestern counterparts like Illinois and Michigan, that claim a 7.5% and 4% EV market share respectively, Indiana's figures reflect a potential for growth. As of now, a total of 1,787 EVs ply on Indiana's roads, supported by 439 DC fast chargers and 1,316 publicly available charging outlets. This places Indiana 35th in the nation for the number of EVs per charging port, indicating a capacity for expansion.

A National Perspective

On a broader scale, the United States houses approximately 4 million EVs, backed by 151,303 public charging outlets, including 34,611 DC fast chargers. To dovetail with the projected surge in EV usage by 2030, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation estimates that the country needs nearly 1.1 million more public chargers. This includes an additional 147,000 DC fast chargers, translating to the installation of about 414 chargers daily for the next 7.2 years, or succinctly, three chargers every 10 minutes till 2030.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation Initiative

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has paved the way for the inception of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. This strategic collaboration between the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Transportation aims to streamline the deployment of a robust network of electric vehicle chargers and zero-emission fueling infrastructure. Bolstering the adoption of electric vehicles, the Joint Office has a clear mandate: to facilitate 50% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. This aligns with the broader objective of curtailing transportation-related emissions and steering the United States towards a path of net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

As the wheels of change turn, Indiana, and indeed the whole nation, is gearing up for an electric future. The road ahead is challenging, but the potential for a cleaner, greener transport system is an impetus that can drive this change.