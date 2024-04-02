Indian Government Mandates Gas-Based Power Plants Operation to Combat Summer Power Surge

In a decisive move to counter the expected surge in power demand during the summer, the Indian Government is contemplating enforcing a mandate on power generation companies to operate their gas-based power plants. This initiative aims to address the anticipated peak power demand of 256-260 GW, potentially escalating further due to extreme heat conditions as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the central and western peninsular regions until June.
Government's Proactive Steps
With the country bracing for an unprecedented power demand this summer, the Ministry of Power is exploring the enforcement of Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003. This section allows the government to direct generating companies to operate in extraordinary circumstances, ensuring gas-based power plants' operationalization. As part of this initiative, Union Minister for Power, RK Singh, has called for a meeting with gas-based power generating companies to review the operationalization of their capacity during the summer, focusing on tapping a capacity of 16,200 MW, a significant portion of which is owned by private entities and state governments.
Extension and Expansion of Mandates
Additionally, the government has extended the mandate for imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to operate at full capacity until September 30, 2024, emphasizing the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the heatwave. This decision impacts at least 15 ICB plants, ensuring they contribute to meeting the country's energy demands. The directive aims to address the 12.7 percent growth in peak energy demand over the previous year, emphasizing the critical need for a diversified energy mix to maintain power supply reliability.
Comprehensive Measures for Energy Security
Beyond the operational mandates, the Power Ministry has also directed the shifting of 1.7 GW of thermal power plant maintenance to the monsoon season and the monitoring of capacity additions across coal, hydro, nuclear, solar, and wind energy sectors. There is a strong push towards utilizing surplus power from captive generating stations and ensuring that all thermal generating stations offer their un-requisitioned/surplus power in power exchanges. These measures collectively aim to fortify India's energy security, ensuring that the nation remains powered through the challenging summer months ahead.
The government's multi-faceted approach underscores its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted power supply during peak demand periods. By mandating the operation of gas-based and imported coal-based power plants and exploring other energy sources, India is taking significant steps towards mitigating potential power shortages and sustaining its economic and social activities during the summer season.