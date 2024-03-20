India Advances in Oceanic Mineral Exploration for Cleaner Energy Future

Amid the escalating global competition to harness the ocean's hidden treasures, India has taken a significant leap by applying for two additional deep-sea exploration licences. This move aims to secure critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, and copper, essential for renewable energy production, electric vehicles, and battery technology. As the world grapples with climate change, these efforts underscore the strategic race among nations, including China and Russia, to dominate the supply of these vital resources.

High-seas drama over an ocean treasure trove

The UN-affiliated International Seabed Authority (ISA), which has so far issued 31 exploration licences, with 30 remaining active, plays a pivotal role in this unfolding drama. India's ambition to increase its licence count to rival that of Russia and inch closer to China's tally highlights the intensifying scramble for the ocean's bounties. This week's meetings in Jamaica, where ISA member countries convene to deliberate on mining licence regulations, could prove crucial for India's aspirations. Notably, one of India's applications targets polymetallic sulphides in the Carlsberg Ridge, while the other seeks to explore cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts in the Afanasy-Nikitin Seamount.

The looming threat of deep-sea mining

Despite the allure of the ocean's mineral wealth, the venture into its depths is not without controversy. Environmental campaigners and several countries, including the UK and Germany, express deep concerns over the potential irreversible harm to marine ecosystems from deep-sea mining. These untouched frontiers, rich in biodiversity, may suffer from our quest for progress. Meanwhile, proponents argue that terrestrial mining's diminishing returns and associated conflicts necessitate the exploration of new frontiers. India's trials, conducted by its National Institute of Ocean Technology, which gathered polymetallic nodules from the Indian Ocean, underscore the country's resolve to pioneer this challenging yet promising endeavor.

India's strategic vision amidst environmental concerns

India's pursuit of deep-sea exploration licences is not merely an economic venture but a statement of its ambition to be a global leader in renewable energy and technology. By asserting its presence in the Indian Ocean, India aims to showcase its capabilities and not lag behind competitors like China. However, this ambition is met with calls for caution from environmentalists and some international players, advocating for a halt or pause on deep-sea mining until more is known about the potential impacts. As debates ensue, the world watches keenly, recognizing that the decisions made today will shape the future of our planet's last unexplored territories.