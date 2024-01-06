en English
Energy

IEA Foresees Significant Surge in Biofuel Demand By 2030

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
In a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), an anticipated surge in biofuel demand is predicted to form 6% of the overall road transport energy by 2030. This projection equates to a significant 5.3 exajoules, showcasing the crucial role biofuels are set to play in the mission to decarbonize the transport sector.

Rising Demand and the Role of New Feedstocks

The IEA’s World Energy Outlook from October last year revealed that road transport accounted for a staggering 98% of liquid biofuel use in 2022. This figure is expected to experience a slight drop by 2030. To surpass the 9-exajoule threshold of biofuels, the incorporation of new feedstocks that do not conflict with food production will be imperative. These include crops cultivated on marginal lands or those grown as cover crops.

Challenges Ahead and the Competition

However, the transition towards biofuels is not without its challenges. The report highlights issues such as higher costs and the necessity for policy support. Biofuels are also facing stiff competition from other sustainable energy sources. Electric vehicles (EVs) are a notable example, which are playing a key role in reducing oil demand.

Implications for Oil Demand and the Rise of Biodiesel

The IEA’s December report projects a decrease in oil demand for transport fuel starting from 2026. This decline is attributed to efficiency gains, increased uptake of hybrid and EVs, and amplified biofuel usage. Without the advancements in EVs and efficiency measures since 2022, the IEA conjectures that oil consumption for 2030 would be 7.5 million barrels per day higher, with an additional 500,000 b/d without extra biofuel production. On the other hand, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysis foresees a rise in global biodiesel demand, expected to increase from 1 million b/d in 2022 to over 1.4 million b/d by 2025.

Energy Transportation
Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

