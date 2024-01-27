Hyundai and Kia Unveil Active Air Flap to Boost Electric Vehicle Range

Hyundai and Kia, two giants in the automotive industry, have unveiled a groundbreaking aerodynamic feature known as the Active Air Flap (AAF) designed to enhance the energy efficiency and range of electric vehicles. This innovation, commonly referred to as the 'Active Air Skirt', is a testament to the industry's commitment to addressing the significant customer concern of range anxiety.

Active Air Flap: A Technological Leap

The AAF, a dynamic aerodynamic element, is tactically placed on the underside of the vehicle's bumper. These plastic deflectors spring into action when the vehicle hits the speed of 80 km/h, managing the airflow beneath the vehicle and controlling turbulence around the wheels. The result is a reduction in the drag coefficient by 0.008, leading to a 2.8 percent improvement in drag. Consequently, the energy required to propel the car decreases, thereby enhancing the vehicle's range.

Performance and Durability

These deflectors are not just about efficiency; they also contribute to the vehicle's stability. The lower parts of the deflectors are composed of rubber, providing resilience against potential damage from debris or high-speed winds. Once the speed drops below 70 km/h, the deflectors retract, safeguarding them from road obstacles such as speed bumps.

Implications and Future Prospects

Testing on the Genesis GV60 crossover indicated that the AAF could increase the vehicle's range by six kilometers, albeit only at higher speeds. Hyundai and Kia have submitted patent applications for the AAF technology in South Korea and the United States, underscoring their dedication to its further development and potential mass production. This innovation is a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to improve electric vehicle performance and assuage range anxiety among prospective customers.