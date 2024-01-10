en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Historic Milestone: Wind Power Surpasses Coal in Europe

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Historic Milestone: Wind Power Surpasses Coal in Europe

In a historic first, Europe’s power producers generated 193 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity from wind, outstripping the 184 TWh produced by coal-fired power plants in the last quarter of 2023. This landmark event signals a significant shift towards renewable energy sources on the continent.

Challenges and Opportunities in Wind Power

The wind sector overcame several hurdles in 2023, including high labor, material, and financing costs. Despite these challenges, plans for new offshore wind capacity in Germany and Denmark, as well as France’s move to enhance its wind power footprint with the construction of two floating wind farms, indicate optimism and growth. Policymakers are also playing their part, with financial aid for turbine manufacturers and expedited permitting for developers expected to give wind generation a further boost in 2024.

The Uncertain Future of Coal

The coal industry’s fate, on the other hand, is tied to the region’s industrial activity. Europe’s largest coal consumers, Germany, Poland, and Turkey, decreased their coal use in 2023, only to increase it later for heating demands. Government policies supporting the industrial sector’s growth could potentially lead to a rise in coal use. However, subdued industrial activity would pave the way for a higher proportion of clean electricity.

Renewable Energy: Europe’s New Powerhouse

Wind energy development is set to expand in countries like Germany, the UK, Spain, France, and Denmark. Government tenders and projects are expected to significantly boost wind capacity. While industrial recovery may lead to a temporary spike in coal use, the steady growth of wind projects suggests that renewable sources will take center stage in Europe’s energy landscape. The total wind generation in Europe is predicted to exceed the 604 TWh produced in 2023, marking a remarkable achievement in the ongoing transition to cleaner energy.

0
Energy Europe
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
40 mins ago
Diocese of Carlisle Unveils First Net Carbon Zero Vicarage
In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, the Diocese of Carlisle has completed the renovation of a new vicarage in Natland, replacing an old Victorian vicarage. This move comes as part of the Diocese’s commitment to its Net Carbon challenge – a testament to their dedication towards protecting the environment. The newly renovated vicarage, south
Diocese of Carlisle Unveils First Net Carbon Zero Vicarage
Silicon Anode Batteries: Pioneering the Future of Lithium-Ion Technology
2 hours ago
Silicon Anode Batteries: Pioneering the Future of Lithium-Ion Technology
NaaS Technology Unleashes Next-Gen Charging Solutions at CES 2024
2 hours ago
NaaS Technology Unleashes Next-Gen Charging Solutions at CES 2024
Eskom Implements Stage 1 and Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Further Notice
44 mins ago
Eskom Implements Stage 1 and Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Further Notice
Challenges in Delivering Renewable Energy in the UK: The Debate Over Infrastructure and Agricultural Developments
52 mins ago
Challenges in Delivering Renewable Energy in the UK: The Debate Over Infrastructure and Agricultural Developments
Reliance Industries Kickstarts Construction of Green Energy Giga Complex
1 hour ago
Reliance Industries Kickstarts Construction of Green Energy Giga Complex
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
1 min
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
1 min
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
1 min
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
2 mins
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
4 mins
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
8 mins
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
10 mins
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
11 mins
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
11 mins
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
26 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app