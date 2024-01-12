en English
Energy

High Winds and Cold Forecast Put Pittsburgh Area on Power Outage Alert

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
High Winds and Cold Forecast Put Pittsburgh Area on Power Outage Alert

The Pittsburgh area is on high alert as potential power outages loom due to forecasted high winds and frigid temperatures over the weekend. A recent power loss experienced by approximately 41,000 FirstEnergy customers in Western Pennsylvania has triggered concerns, with over 5,000 FirstEnergy employees working tirelessly to restore service by late Thursday night.

Strong Winds Forecasted

Meteorologist Brian Hutton has issued a warning of stronger winds expected to arrive around 4 p.m. Friday. The wind gusts, reaching up to 60 mph, pose a risk of nearly 36 hours of continuous tumultuous winds. Hutton particularly emphasizes the higher likelihood of power outages in the Laurel Highlands area due to these conditions.

Anticipated Weather Conditions

Despite the strong winds, little to no snow accumulation is expected. The National Weather Service has forecasted a low of 21 degrees and a high of 35 for Saturday, indicating a chilly weekend ahead. The chill is expected to further intensify on Sunday, with temperatures dropping to 15 degrees at night.

Preparing for the Weather

While residents brace themselves for the weather, FirstEnergy and Duquesne Light are not taking any chances. Extra staffing has been announced in preparation for the anticipated power outages. Both companies have also provided detailed information on how customers can report outages and receive updates on service restoration. This preemptive action is a welcome reassurance to residents, who are advised to stay safe and be prepared for possible power outages.

Energy Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

