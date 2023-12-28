Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Construction Reduces Project Costs

The Harmony Link power interconnection, a milestone infrastructure project designed to connect the power grids of Lithuania and Poland, will now be constructed on land, rather than at sea, as announced by Lithuania’s Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys. This strategic shift is expected to significantly curtail the project’s costs.

Revised Plan Brings Down Costs

Originally, the offshore plan saw the cost sky-rocket from an initial estimate of 800 million euros to a staggering 1.7 billion euros. This escalated cost was deemed untenable. The revised plan to build on-land, parallel to the Rail Baltica railway track, is expected to slash the costs by a factor of three, reinstating the initial estimates.

Amendments and Agreements

The shift in construction location necessitated changes to numerous European documents and a political agreement among all parties involved. The EU Energy Council facilitated a political declaration, signed by the European Commission and the Baltic States. This declaration includes a commitment to synchronize the Baltic electricity networks with that of Western Europe by February 2025 and expedite the Harmony Link project.

Project Overview

The Harmony Link project was initially valued at 680 million euros, including 493 million euros in EU funding. The project involves the construction of a 700-megawatt, 330-kilometer High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cable. Previously, the cable was intended to be a submarine link between the Zarnowiec substation in Poland and the Darbėnai substation in Lithuania. The responsibility of the project is shared between Litgrid, the Lithuanian power transmission system operator, and PSE, the Polish counterpart, with the former overseeing the HVDC cable and the latter constructing the converter stations.