Energy

Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Construction Reduces Project Costs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:50 am EST
Harmony Link Power Interconnection: Shift from Sea to Land Construction Reduces Project Costs

The Harmony Link power interconnection, a milestone infrastructure project designed to connect the power grids of Lithuania and Poland, will now be constructed on land, rather than at sea, as announced by Lithuania’s Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys. This strategic shift is expected to significantly curtail the project’s costs.

Revised Plan Brings Down Costs

Originally, the offshore plan saw the cost sky-rocket from an initial estimate of 800 million euros to a staggering 1.7 billion euros. This escalated cost was deemed untenable. The revised plan to build on-land, parallel to the Rail Baltica railway track, is expected to slash the costs by a factor of three, reinstating the initial estimates.

Amendments and Agreements

The shift in construction location necessitated changes to numerous European documents and a political agreement among all parties involved. The EU Energy Council facilitated a political declaration, signed by the European Commission and the Baltic States. This declaration includes a commitment to synchronize the Baltic electricity networks with that of Western Europe by February 2025 and expedite the Harmony Link project.

Project Overview

The Harmony Link project was initially valued at 680 million euros, including 493 million euros in EU funding. The project involves the construction of a 700-megawatt, 330-kilometer High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cable. Previously, the cable was intended to be a submarine link between the Zarnowiec substation in Poland and the Darbėnai substation in Lithuania. The responsibility of the project is shared between Litgrid, the Lithuanian power transmission system operator, and PSE, the Polish counterpart, with the former overseeing the HVDC cable and the latter constructing the converter stations.

Energy Europe
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

