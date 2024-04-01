Guam Power Authority Seals $25M Temporary Power Deal with Aggreko Amidst Rising Demand

Following meticuous legal and regulatory scrutiny, the Guam Power Authority (GPA) and Aggreko have inked a pivotal $25 million contract to provide temporary power solutions in response to escalating energy demands. Announced on Sunday, this strategic move is set to significantly bolster Guam's power generation capacity, with an anticipated 20 megawatts of power being operational for customers within the next 100 days.

Advertisment

Emergency Procurement for Critical Capacity

In the face of climbing temperatures and surging energy requirements, GPA initiated an emergency procurement process, identifying Aggreko as the sole responsive bidder. This contract signifies a critical step towards mitigating the current energy capacity shortfall, ensuring the continuity of essential services across the island. Aggreko's diesel-powered Cummins generators are lauded for their fuel efficiency, presenting a viable interim solution until the commissioning of the Ukudu power plant.

Collaborative Efforts to Address Energy Shortfall

Advertisment

The successful negotiation of the temporary power agreement underscores the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, including the Legislature, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Attorney General Douglas Moylan, and Aggreko. This collective endeavor aims to navigate the impending capacity shortfall, with GPA General Manager John M. Benavente emphasizing the organization's commitment to resolving these challenges as they work towards the operational readiness of the Ukudu Power Plant.

Securing a Sustainable Future

GPA's proactive measures to secure additional generation capacity underscore a broader commitment to sustainability and reliability in power generation. While acknowledging the temporary nature of the current shortfall, GPA is optimistic about the future, highlighting the importance of continued support from stakeholders and the community. As the envisioned brighter days approach, with the Ukudu Power Plant set to come online in September 2024, GPA remains dedicated to advancing sustainable power solutions for the people of Guam.