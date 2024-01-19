GSA Gives Green Light to EVSE Vendors, Chargie and ChargePoint

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has solidified its commitment to a greener future by granting authorization to two electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) vendors, Chargie and ChargePoint. This critical decision allows these vendors to operate within government systems, providing a solid foundation for the integration of EVSE into government infrastructure.

FedRAMP Approval: A Mark of Trust

The authorization bestows upon Chargie and ChargePoint the coveted Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) approval. This certification signifies that their security measures for electric vehicle charging stations have been comprehensively vetted and meet the stringent standards required for operation within federal systems. The GSA facilitated this process through a blanket purchase agreement, further streamlining the authorization process.

More Vendors in the Pipeline

This development is only the tip of the iceberg. The GSA has revealed plans to grant authorization to six additional EVSE vendors later in the year. This continued expansion reflects the administration's proactive approach in fostering a robust and secure EVSE network within the government arena.

Charge Towards a Greener Future

This move signifies more than just the authorization of two vendors. It represents the government's unwavering commitment towards adopting electric vehicles and supporting the necessary charging infrastructure. The GSA's focus on increasing orders for zero-emission vehicles and installing more charging ports across governmental departments further underscores this commitment. The goal? To ensure a secure, reliable, and eco-friendly service for government fleets, steering the nation towards a greener, more sustainable future.