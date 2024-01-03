en English
Energy

Government Scheme Promotes Transition to Greener Home Heating Solutions

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Government Scheme Promotes Transition to Greener Home Heating Solutions

The government has unveiled a scheme that aims to catalyze the transition towards more sustainable heating solutions in homes. The initiative offers households the chance to acquire green heating alternatives such as air source heat pumps, electric radiators, and insulation either at a significant discount or entirely for free.

Qualifying for the Scheme

To qualify for this initiative, a household’s income must typically be £31,000 or less. Additionally, they must possess an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rated between D and G. This rating is a measure of a home’s overall energy efficiency, with D-G representing the lower end of the scale.

Application Process

Interested individuals can verify their eligibility through an online checker available on the Government’s official website. The process encompasses confirming homeownership, the presence of a gas boiler in the home, and providing a home address. Eligible applicants will then receive contact from their local council within ten working days to collect further details and arrange a home survey.

Eco-friendly Push Amid Rising Energy Prices

This scheme comes as a beacon of relief in the face of rising energy prices. Recently, Ofgem, the government regulator for gas and electricity markets in the UK, hiked the energy price cap by 5%, translating into an extra £94 a year for dual fuel households. The scheme, offered until March 31, 2025, will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The government’s commitment to facilitating a greener future is reflected in its ambitious target of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. This transition includes upgrading homes to efficient energy usage and promoting the adoption of low-carbon behaviors across all income groups. Insights from a recent report published in Nature Climate Change emphasized the importance of addressing inequality in the push towards Net-Zero, as it significantly influences who can adopt these greener practices. Therefore, the government’s scheme is a vital step in providing equal opportunities for low-carbon behaviors, especially within lower-income groups.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

