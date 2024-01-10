Global Solar Irradiance Remained Stable in 2023, Reports Solargis

In 2023, despite the numerous challenges posed by climate change, the annual solar irradiance performance worldwide remained stable or increased in several regions, according to a report by Solargis, a Slovakia-based solar data provider. The study revealed that favourable weather conditions led to increased solar irradiance, particularly in Australia, Southeast Asia, and the southern Nordic region of Europe. However, the impact of extreme weather events and fluctuating conditions calls for a keen focus on solar resource trends, monitoring, and analysis.

Regional Solar Irradiance Performance

Notably, Australia and Southeast Asia saw a surge in solar irradiance levels. These regions reported increases of 2% and 10% above their long-term averages respectively. The rise is attributed to the prevailing favourable weather conditions in these areas. The United States also demonstrated a stable solar performance, with specific regions gaining from the El Niño effect. Central America, too, reported stronger solar irradiance. The African continent, on the other hand, maintained its consistent solar resource performance.

However, not all regions had a sunny year. India, for instance, witnessed a dip in solar performance. The culprit was an extended monsoon season that led to reduced solar irradiance, particularly in central India which fell below its long-term average. Conversely, southeast India experienced an increase due to an unusually dry period.

The Impact of Extreme Weather Conditions

The Solargis report also underscored the influence of extreme weather events on solar projects. Severe hailstorms in the United States and Australia, for instance, raised the question of insurability for solar projects. The firm hence advises solar investors and operators to be wary of resource variability and adapt to the fluctuating weather conditions.

Embracing Solar Power’s Role

Commenting on the report, Solargis CEO Marcel Suri emphasized the importance of analyzing solar resource trends. This analysis, he noted, is crucial in optimizing projects and mitigating risks amid changing climate dynamics. He further advocated the need for improved monitoring and analysis mechanisms. Suri’s observations underscore the increasingly vital role of solar power in the global energy landscape and the need for stakeholders to address stable power grids, solar financing, and supply chain capacity in 2024 and beyond.