Global Fossil Fuel Extraction Set to Quadruple, Threatening Climate Goals

Despite dire warnings from scientists and the International Energy Agency (IEA) about the catastrophic impacts of exceeding 1.5C of global heating, the world's fossil fuel producers are gearing up to significantly increase oil and gas extraction. A recent report by Global Energy Monitor reveals a concerning surge in newly approved projects, especially in the US and Guyana, casting shadows over the feasibility of meeting agreed climate targets.

Unprecedented Surge in Oil and Gas Projects

Following the IEA's 2021 declaration that no new oil and gas infrastructure can be developed if the world is to avoid surpassing the 1.5C threshold, countries and major fossil fuel companies have nonetheless advanced with a plethora of new oil and gas initiatives. The report by Global Energy Monitor highlights a disconcerting trend: at least 20bn barrels of oil equivalent earmarked for future drilling since 2021, with 20 fields readied for extraction in the last year alone. This trajectory aims to sanction nearly four times this amount by the decade's end, spotlighting a stark disconnect between industry actions and climate commitments.

International Reaction and Industry Defiance

The report's findings have sparked international concern, underscoring the industry's brazen disregard for climate science and the urgent need to limit global heating. Remarks from industry leaders, such as the CEO of Saudi Aramco who dismissed the notion of phasing out fossil fuels as a "fantasy," further exacerbate fears of an unabated rise in global temperatures. This defiance comes amid scientific consensus that existing oil and gas infrastructure alone is sufficient to push the planet beyond the 1.5C limit, with the planned expansion only worsening the situation.

Emerging Hotspots and the Call for Action

While the US continues to dominate in new oil and gas discoveries, attention is also turning to previously untapped regions such as South America and Africa, positioning countries like Namibia, and Zimbabwe at the forefront of new fossil fuel developments. The report underscores the urgency of halting new projects to avert climate catastrophe, challenging the industry's justification for expansion and highlighting the disconnect between corporate interests and planetary well-being.