GE Vernova Powers Nigeria's Sustainable Energy Transition, Boosts Local Power Infrastructure

Nigeria's journey towards a sustainable energy future takes a significant leap forward with GE Vernova's comprehensive approach to electrification and decarbonization. With a robust presence in Nigeria for over a century, GE Vernova not only supports over half of the country's power supply but also plays a crucial role in propelling the nation towards its energy goals.

The recent "Nigeria Energy Dialogue" event, hosted by GE Vernova, underscores the company's commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among government officials, industry stakeholders, and private sector leaders to enhance Nigeria's power infrastructure and address the challenges of energy transition.

Deepening Commitment to Nigeria's Power Sector

GE Vernova's legacy of innovation and partnership in Nigeria is marked by its significant contributions across various segments of the power sector. Kenneth Oyakhire, Managing Director, Services - SSA, for GE Vernova's Gas Power, emphasized the company's dedication to delivering localized solutions that bolster Nigeria's power infrastructure.

The collaboration with the Nigerian government and industry stakeholders aims to ensure that power generation assets continue to support a cleaner energy future while providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable power. This commitment was further highlighted by the groundbreaking of the 1,350-megawatt Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant, a project poised to harness Nigerian natural gas and bolster the country's power supply.

Accelerating Nigeria's Energy Transition

The "Nigeria Energy Dialogue" served as a platform for senior leaders from various sectors to deliberate on the key aspects of Nigeria's energy transition. Discussions focused on policy initiatives, technological advancements, and the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector.

The forum underscored GE Vernova's role in facilitating a sustainable energy ecosystem in Nigeria, leveraging its global experience and installed base of 2,200 gigawatts. The involvement of U.S. Mission Commercial Counselor Julie LeBlanc, who praised American companies like GE Vernova for their contribution to renewable energy, highlighted the international dimension of Nigeria's energy transition efforts.

GE Vernova's contributions to Nigeria's power sector extend beyond dialogue and policy discussions. The company's recent projects, including the commissioning of four 175 MW Francis hydropower turbines for the Zungeru hydropower project and the provision of three LM6000 PD aeroderivative gas turbines for the Aba Integrated Power Project, showcase its innovative solutions and commitment to supporting Nigeria's energy needs. These projects not only enhance the nation's power infrastructure but also align with global standards of transparency, quality, and social responsibility.