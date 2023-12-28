Gasoline Demand Still High: The Mirage of Electric Vehicle Dominance

In defiance of the widespread belief that gasoline demand has reached its zenith, internal combustion engine vehicles endure as the dominant force on global highways. This observation underlines the premature nature of such forecasts. The 20th-century automobile culture and modern travel have been significantly shaped by gasoline; a decline in its use was anticipated in response to the surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales and international commitments to transition away from fossil fuels, as witnessed at the recent COP28 climate talks.

Electric Vehicle Sales Not the Full Picture

Record-breaking sales of electric vehicles by industry leaders like Tesla Inc. have indeed diminished the global demand for fossil fuels. However, this trend is not as comprehensive as it may appear. In affluent precincts of cosmopolitan cities like London, New York, and Beijing, EVs are becoming increasingly prevalent. This creates an illusion of a substantial shift from fossil fuels, a perspective that neglects the broader global context.

The Mirage of Peak Gasoline Demand

Across the vast majority of the world, gasoline-powered vehicles continue to fuel transportation. The perception that global gasoline demand has peaked, therefore, emerges as a mirage, a misrepresentation that overlooks the reality. The transition to alternative energy sources is not as far advanced as localized observations might suggest.

Combustion-Engine Vehicles Still Rule the Roads

Despite the global push for electric vehicles, combustion-engine vehicles maintain their supremacy on the highways. Sales of gas-electric hybrid vehicles have experienced a significant surge, with over 1 million hybrids sold in 2023. This is a staggering 76% increase from the previous year. This surge in hybrid sales can be attributed to concerns about the higher prices of comparable EVs, the scarcity of charging stations, and the realization that hybrids offer similar benefits without the associated inconveniences of EVs.