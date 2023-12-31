en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Fuel Shortage in Gaza: Video Reveals Children Scavenging for Fuel Amidst Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:12 am EST
Fuel Shortage in Gaza: Video Reveals Children Scavenging for Fuel Amidst Crisis

Amidst the strife that has long gripped the Gaza Strip, a distressing new facet of the humanitarian crisis has come to light. A video has surfaced, revealing the desperate measures children in the region are resorting to, in order to survive the severe fuel shortage currently plaguing the region. The footage showcases children rifling through garbage cans, seeking paper or cardboard that could serve as fuel for cooking food.

The Human Cost of the Gaza Fuel Crisis

The Gaza Strip, a small enclave on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, is no stranger to economic and humanitarian challenges. However, the fuel shortage has introduced a new layer of hardship for its denizens. The lack of fuel impacts not just transportation, but also essential services like healthcare and sanitation, exacerbating the already dire circumstances.

The children’s plight, as seen in the video, is a stark testament to the severity of the situation. Families in Gaza are grappling with restrictions on movement, limited access to resources, and economic stagnation, and the fuel shortage only serves to compound these issues.

Israeli Operations Intensify Amidst Crisis

As Gazans grapple with these hardships, Israeli operations have escalated in the region, with the death toll of Palestinians reaching over 21,600 since October 7. The United Nations has sounded the alarm on the potential spread of infectious diseases due to inadequate humanitarian aid amidst the crisis.

A total of 56,165 Palestinians have been injured in the region as a result of Israeli retaliatory strikes. Additionally, the conflict has stoked tensions between Israel and Iran, punctuated by the recent assassination of a senior Iranian commander in an Israeli attack in Syria.

Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Issue Warning Amidst Escalating Tensions

Adding to the complex geopolitical tensions, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have issued a warning to the United States, pledging to continue attacks on Israel-related commercial ships in the Red Sea. This development further underscores the geopolitical complexities that the Gaza Strip is embroiled in, with the fuel crisis and the children’s plight serving as a grim reminder of the human cost of these conflicts.

0
Energy Human Rights Palestine
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia's Energy Export Ambitions Hit Roadblocks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Power Play: Punjab Grapples with Electricity and Gas Shortages, Citizens in Distress

By Mazhar Abbas

Energy Price Hike Looms Over UK Households: How to Brace for Higher Wi ...
@Business · 2 hours
Energy Price Hike Looms Over UK Households: How to Brace for Higher Wi ...
heart comment 0
Singapore Households Brace for Gas Tariff Hike as Costs Soar

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Households Brace for Gas Tariff Hike as Costs Soar
Labour Leader’s Opposition to North Sea Oilfields Could Jeopardise 200,000 Jobs

By Justice Nwafor

Labour Leader's Opposition to North Sea Oilfields Could Jeopardise 200,000 Jobs
Singapore’s City Energy Announces Hike in Gas Tariffs Amid Rising Fuel Costs

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's City Energy Announces Hike in Gas Tariffs Amid Rising Fuel Costs
Singapore’s Household Gas Tariffs to Rise in 2024 Amid Higher Fuel Costs

By Shivani Chauhan

Singapore's Household Gas Tariffs to Rise in 2024 Amid Higher Fuel Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Man's Dire Situation in Bali: A Call for Aid and a Review of International Medical Transfer Complexities
2 mins
Australian Man's Dire Situation in Bali: A Call for Aid and a Review of International Medical Transfer Complexities
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops 2023 Scoring Chart Amid Global Events
2 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo Tops 2023 Scoring Chart Amid Global Events
Islamic Jihad Sets Terms for Potential Exchange Deals with Israel
2 mins
Islamic Jihad Sets Terms for Potential Exchange Deals with Israel
Stanley Cohen: An Attorney's Commitment to Justice Amid Controversy
4 mins
Stanley Cohen: An Attorney's Commitment to Justice Amid Controversy
Uganda in Retrospect: A Review of 2023's Significant Events and Looking Ahead
5 mins
Uganda in Retrospect: A Review of 2023's Significant Events and Looking Ahead
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
12 mins
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
Kwame A Plus Ignites Socio-Political Dialogue on United Showbiz
14 mins
Kwame A Plus Ignites Socio-Political Dialogue on United Showbiz
Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand
16 mins
Bharat Bandh Strike Disrupts Rail and Road Traffic in West Bengal and Jharkhand
Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory at United Cup, China Surprises with Wins
21 mins
Swiatek Leads Poland to Victory at United Cup, China Surprises with Wins
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
12 mins
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
2 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
8 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
9 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app