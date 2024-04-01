Former Presidential Assistant Clarifies Controversial Remark on Oil Ownership in Nigeria

Dr. Usman Bugaje, a former presidential assistant, recently sparked controversy with his assertion regarding the ownership of Nigeria's oil resources, particularly in the southern region. Bugaje argued that Nigeria's oil in the south belongs to the north, citing constitutional provisions and geographical factors to support his claim.

Bugaje's statement, which stirred debate and outrage in certain quarters, prompted him to provide clarification in an interview with Vanguard. He explained his stance, emphasizing the legal and geographical basis for his argument.

According to Bugaje, while the Nigerian constitution stipulates that oil and other resources belong to the Federal Republic, there are misconceptions among some individuals who claim ownership of oil based on their region. Bugaje contended that if such arguments were to be considered, the north could also claim ownership of the oil due to geographical factors.

Bugaje highlighted the significance of Nigeria's landmass in determining its maritime boundaries and offshore drilling rights. He explained that Nigeria's extensive landmass, particularly in the northern region, contributes to the country's maritime territory and offshore resources. Bugaje pointed out that 78% of Nigeria's oil production occurs offshore, which is influenced by the country's landmass.

Drawing attention to the unequal distribution of landmass across Nigeria's regions, Bugaje noted that the northern region accounts for the majority of the country's land area. He compared the landmass of the South-East states to that of a single northern state, underscoring the disparity in size between the regions.

Bugaje clarified that his argument does not negate the constitutional provisions regarding resource ownership but rather seeks to highlight the role of geographical factors in determining maritime boundaries and resource allocation. He suggested that any dissatisfaction with the current ownership structure could be addressed through constitutional amendments initiated by the National Assembly.

Bugaje's explanation provides insight into the complex interplay of legal, geographical, and political factors surrounding the ownership of Nigeria's oil resources. His remarks underscore the need for nuanced discussions and potential legislative reforms to address perceived inequities in resource allocation.