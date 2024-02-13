Former FERC Commissioner James Danly Returns to Skadden Arps to Lead Energy Regulatory Group

In a move that underscores the increasing demand for seasoned energy attorneys in Washington D.C., James Danly, former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), has rejoined Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as a partner and head of its energy regulatory group. The announcement was made on February 13, 2024.

A Renowned Leader in the U.S. Energy Industry

Recognized as a prominent figure in the U.S. energy sector, Danly brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at FERC, where he served as a commissioner, chairman, and general counsel. During his time at FERC, he played a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory landscape of the energy industry, tackling complex issues related to federal and state regulatory proceedings, M&A transactions, policy matters, and enforcement and litigation affairs.

Advising Clients on Regulatory Challenges

In his new role at Skadden, Danly will leverage his extensive expertise to advise clients on a wide array of regulatory proceedings, M&A transactions, policy issues, and enforcement matters. He will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, where he will lead the energy regulatory group and contribute significantly to Skadden's energy transactions practice.

A Seasoned Professional with a Proven Track Record

James Danly expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining Skadden and guiding clients through their regulatory challenges. His return to the firm comes at a critical time for the energy industry, as it faces unprecedented changes and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. With Danly's leadership, Skadden's energy regulatory group is well-positioned to help clients navigate the intricate web of energy regulations and achieve their business objectives.