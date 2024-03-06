Flathead Electric Co-op Joins National Initiative for Grid Resiliency, Eyes Future of Energy Efficiency

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) has been selected as one of five cooperatives nationwide to embark on a groundbreaking project aimed at bolstering grid resiliency. This endeavor, known as the Community-Integrated Distributed Energy Resilience Initiative (CIDER), is spearheaded by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and funded by the Department of Energy.

FEC's inclusion in this initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the reliability of power supply and generating cost savings for its members.

Project Overview and Objectives

The CIDER project represents a concerted effort to address the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and fluctuating power prices through innovative distributed energy resource (DER) programs. FEC, alongside other selected cooperatives, will pilot programs that leverage software to modulate or reduce electric demand among participating members during critical periods. This initiative not only promises direct benefits for participants by mitigating electrical demand during peak times but also aims to secure a stable, reliable power supply for all Co-op members, thereby contributing to lower electricity bills. The initiative's backbone comprises a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) and "virtual battery" software, designed to seamlessly adjust behind-the-meter resources such as rooftop solar installations, electric vehicle chargers, and smart thermostats.

Anticipated Impact and Member Involvement

Through the CIDER project, FEC aspires to glean insights into the current state of the grid in the Flathead region and identify sustainable strategies to fortify it against growing demand. This exploration into the optimization of existing grid capabilities, as opposed to the costly alternative of new technology investments, is poised to yield valuable learnings over a three-year timeline. Additionally, FEC has initiated a limited-time offer, providing an electric bill credit to residential Co-op members who participate in an energy use survey. This initiative aims to gather data to shape future energy programs that resonate with and benefit the entire Co-op membership.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

The CIDER project underscores the potential of electric cooperatives as pivotal platforms for research and development in grid resilience. The challenges unique to rural systems, as faced by FEC and its counterparts, offer a rich testing ground for strategies that promise to enhance grid reliability not only for co-op members but for the nation at large. As this project unfolds, the findings and successes of FEC and other participating cooperatives are expected to inform utilities across the United States, charting a course towards a more resilient and efficient energy future.

As the CIDER initiative moves forward, the eyes of the nation turn to FEC and its fellow cooperatives, eager to witness the evolution of grid management strategies that could define the future of energy consumption and distribution. This project not only represents an opportunity for FEC to lead by example but also to contribute to a legacy of innovation that could shape energy solutions for generations to come.