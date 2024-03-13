FG Tackles Power Deficit with 30MW Wind and Solar Hybrid Project in Lagos

Addressing the persistent power challenges in Nigeria, Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu announced the Federal Government's initiative to harness alternative energy sources. The proposed 30 Megawatts (MW) Wind and Solar Hybrid Project in Lekki, Lagos, signifies a strategic move towards achieving energy sufficiency and reliability across the nation.

The collaboration between Crown Resources Development Company Limited (CREDCO) and French Wind Turbine Company, Vergnet, underscores a significant leap in Nigeria's pursuit of renewable energy solutions.

With a successful 10MW Windfall project in Katsina serving as a precedent, this initiative in Lagos aims to diversify energy sources, ensuring a steady and reliable power supply. Mr. Abdulrasheed Lawal, representing the minister, emphasized the importance of thinking outside the box and leveraging solar, wind, and mini-grids to combat the energy deficit.

Project Benefits and Goals

The project's proposed capacity of 20/30 megawatts aims to hybridize wind and solar power, offering a renewable and innovative solution to Lagos's energy needs. Frederic Cheve, from Vergnet, highlighted the project's alignment with President Bola Tinubu's Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), aiming to add 12,000 MW of electricity to the national grid. This initiative is not only expected to improve energy security and grid stability but also to create green jobs, boost the local economy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Aligned with Nigeria's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060, this project represents a critical step towards fulfilling the nation's renewable energy plan. By harnessing the abundant wind and solar resources, the project stands to significantly contribute to Nigeria's national energy goals, offering a sustainable pathway to energy sufficiency and economic revitalization.