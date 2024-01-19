Falkirk Council Probes into Greener Heating Solutions for Private Homeowners

To combat fuel poverty, Falkirk Council is investigating ways to aid private homeowners with energy-efficient heating solutions. The initiative, proposed by Independent councillor Robert Spears during a recent council executive meeting, aims to provide grant funding for Falkirk residents to upgrade their heating systems.

A Call for Inclusive Support

Highlighting the financial difficulties many residents face due to escalating energy costs, Spears underscored the importance of comprehensive assistance in achieving net zero emissions. His motion was seconded by Conservative group leader Councillor James Kerr.

While the SNP administration recognized the value of the motion, concerns were raised regarding the council's financial ability to support private homeowners. Councillor Bryan Deakin, the council's spokesperson for climate change, recommended residents to refer to Ofgem's website for information on the ECO4 scheme, a greener energy initiative.

Efforts to Inform and Assist

The Climate Change team within the council is currently updating the council's website with details on existing schemes. Labour group leader Councillor Anne Hannah backed the demand for a report and proposed training for the council's welfare advice staff to help residents. The anticipated report will outline the different grants available and strategies for promoting them to Falkirk residents.