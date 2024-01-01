en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

ExxonMobil and Helleniq Energy’s Upcoming Decisions: A Turning Point for Mediterranean Energy Exploration

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
ExxonMobil and Helleniq Energy’s Upcoming Decisions: A Turning Point for Mediterranean Energy Exploration

As the dawn of the new year approaches, the energy sector is bracing itself for significant shifts in the Mediterranean region. ExxonMobil and Helleniq Energy, two major energy companies, are on the verge of deciding whether to venture into exploration drilling off the coast of Crete. A move that could potentially uncover untapped hydrocarbon resources and alter the energy landscape of the region.

Potential Discovery of Hydrocarbon Resources

This pivotal decision by ExxonMobil and Helleniq Energy is part of a wider energy exploration initiative. If the companies proceed with drilling, there are high chances of discovering oil or natural gas reserves. Such a discovery would not only bolster the local economy but also enhance energy security by reducing dependency on external resources. However, these potential benefits come with a set of challenges that require careful consideration.

The Stakeholders’ Perspective

The prospect of unearthing hydrocarbon resources has ignited a spectrum of reactions from various stakeholders. Government authorities are eyeing the potential economic boom, while environmental groups voice concerns about the potential ecological impact. The local population, standing at the crossroads of these interests, is anxiously waiting to see how the situation unfolds.

Looking at the Larger Picture

The decisions made by these energy giants will undoubtedly reverberate across the industry. They could trigger a new wave of exploration activities in the Mediterranean, reshaping the region’s energy sector. As the world watches, the actions of ExxonMobil and Helleniq Energy become a barometer for future energy development in the area.

Meanwhile, Türkiye continues to make significant strides in reducing its external dependency on energy resources. Recent milestones include reaching nuclear status with its first nuclear plant, securing natural gas cooperation agreements with several European countries, and making new oil discoveries. As we move further into 2024, the energy landscape seems poised for a transformative year, with significant implications for both the local and global economies.

0
Energy
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India's Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Nigeria's Tinubu Prioritizes Tax and Electricity Reforms in 2024 Economic Strategy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tamil Nadu's Textile Industry Powers State's Renewable Energy Drive

By Rafia Tasleem

Innovative Technique Transforms Natural Gas into Chemicals: A Leap Towards Sustainable Energy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nigeria's Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike ...
Nigeria electricity tariff hike
@Business · 2 hours
Nigeria's Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike ...
heart comment 0
Eskom Synchronizes Kusile Power Station Unit 5 to National Grid

By Israel Ojoko

Eskom Synchronizes Kusile Power Station Unit 5 to National Grid
Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins
Philippines’ DOE Concludes First-Ever Microgrid Bidding, Maharlika Consortium Emerges Solo Bidder

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DOE Concludes First-Ever Microgrid Bidding, Maharlika Consortium Emerges Solo Bidder
EV Batteries: An Environmental Dilemma in the Shadows

By Sakchi Khandelwal

EV Batteries: An Environmental Dilemma in the Shadows
Latest Headlines
World News
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
46 seconds
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
6 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
12 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
13 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
13 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
13 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
13 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
14 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
15 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
46 seconds
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
12 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
42 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
45 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
47 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
48 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
48 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app