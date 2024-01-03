en English
Energy

EU’s €4.33 Billion Gas Investments Questioned as Shift to Renewables Gathers Pace

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
EU's €4.33 Billion Gas Investments Questioned as Shift to Renewables Gathers Pace

A recent study has unveiled that the European Union (EU) allocated a staggering €4.33 billion to fund various gas infrastructure projects from 2013 to 2021. These investments, covering 41 plans, spanned pipelines, import terminals, and interconnections, a portion of which were initiated during the UK’s membership in the EU. However, the international NGO Global Witness reports that despite this behemoth public investment, many of these energy projects have either been discontinued or unsuccessful.

Gas Infrastructure Investments Under the Microscope

Among the projects that caught the public eye is the MidCat gas pipeline. In 2015, the EU granted a subsidy of €5.4 million to this project, envisioned to extend from France to Spain, cutting across central-eastern France and Catalonia, and reaching the mountainous region north of Madrid. However, the project’s current status raises questions about the efficacy and outcomes of the EU’s gas infrastructure investments during that period.

Sharp Decline in Gazprom’s Gas Supplies to Europe

In 2023, Gazprom’s natural gas supplies to Europe saw a dramatic reduction of 55.6% to 28.3 billion cubic meters, a stark contrast to the 63.8 billion cubic meters in the preceding year. Average daily pipeline exports of Russian gas to Europe also dropped to 77.6 million cubic meters in 2023, down from 174.8 million cubic meters in 2022. This significant decrease in gas exports is largely attributed to the political fallout from the Ukraine conflict, causing a sharp fall in Russia’s gas exports to Europe.

EU’s Shift Towards Renewable Energy

In an effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, particularly Russian gas, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended €400 million to a Greek renewable energy developer, Mytilineos. This significant contribution forms part of the EU’s REPowerEU scheme, which supports Mytilineos’ plans for solar and battery storage development. The total investment for Mytilineos’ plan is anticipated to reach around €2.5 billion, with a particular focus on serving lower-income segments and areas that struggle to attract investors.

Innovation and Sustainability: The Way Forward for the EU

LyondellBasell has secured €40 million in EU funds for its planned chemical recycling plant at its Wesseling site in Germany. The facility, designed to produce pyrolysis oil and gas, is expected to process the amount of plastic packaging waste generated by over 1.2 million German citizens per year. The EU Innovation Fund, a pivotal tool of the European Green Deal Industrial Plan, is financing this project. Moreover, the EIB has signed an agreement with Agria Group Holding for a €35 million loan to co-finance the construction of a new sunflower oil processing plant in Bulgaria and the acquisition of railcars to transport edible oils. The project is backed by the InvestEU programme, hoping to trigger more than €372 billion in additional investment from 2021 to 2027.

Energy Europe
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

