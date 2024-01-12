EU Endorses Alliance on Small Modular Reactors: A Strategic Shift in Europe’s Energy Policy

In a significant development that marks a strategic shift in Europe’s energy policy, European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, has endorsed the formation of a European alliance on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at the recent 16th European Nuclear Energy Forum. Simson’s endorsement comes in the wake of the European Parliament’s adoption of the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), an initiative that includes SMRs in the European support programme for green industries.

Preserving EU’s Technological Leadership and Strategic Autonomy

The primary aim behind the formation of this alliance is to preserve the European Union’s technological leadership and strategic autonomy in the energy sector. This strategic move underscores the urgency of developing SMRs in Europe, considering the technological advancements made by global competitors in this field. This urgency is further emphasized by the recent market inroads made by Russia, China, and the United States in the realm of SMRs.

American Companies Making Moves in European SMR Marketplace

Notably, American companies such as NuScale Power and Westinghouse are set to introduce their SMRs in various European countries. These introductions are backed by substantial state aid and the recent influx of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act. In response to these developments, the European Commission is contemplating whether it would be apt for similar SMR projects within the European nuclear industry to receive European funding for research, particularly under the Horizon Europe programme.

European Parliament’s Recognition of Nuclear Energy as a Strategic Technology

The European Parliament has recognized nuclear energy as one of the Strategic Net-Zero Technologies in the recently proposed Net-Zero Industry Act. This recognition forms a crucial part of Europe’s strategy to strengthen its manufacturing capacity of net-zero technologies. The European Parliament Committee on Industry, Research, and Energy has further propelled this initiative by publishing a report on SMRs. This report calls on the European Commission to develop an EU industrial strategy for SMRs and has plans to launch a European Industrial Alliance on SMRs.