EPRA Announces Significant Fuel Price Reductions, Providing Relief to Consumers

In a welcome development for motorists and households reliant on kerosene, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has unveiled lower fuel prices for the upcoming month. The move, announced on Thursday, March 14, sees substantial reductions across the board, with Super Petrol prices slashed by KSh 7.21, Diesel by KSh 5.09, and Kerosene by KSh 4.49 per litre.

Price Adjustments and Market Dynamics

EPRA's decision to lower fuel prices comes amid favorable market conditions, notably a stable Kenya Shilling Exchange rate against the US dollar. The applied exchange rate of KSh 148, compared to KSh 164.42 in the previous review, has contributed to the downward adjustment in pump prices.

According to EPRA, the trade of petroleum products in international markets is denominated in US dollars, with an exchange rate applied to convert prices to Kenya Shillings. This adjustment reflects fluctuations in global oil markets and exchange rates, ultimately impacting local pump prices.

Analysis of Cost Components

A closer look at the cost components reveals that the average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 5.60% from January to February 2024, while diesel decreased by 0.76% and kerosene increased by 1.65% during the same period. These fluctuations underscore the dynamic nature of global oil markets and their influence on local fuel prices.

Taxation and Levies

EPRA's latest fuel review also sheds light on the taxation landscape, highlighting the impact of recent legislative changes on pump prices. The Finance Bill, 2023 introduced a 16% VAT on petroleum products, up from 8% previously, contributing to recent price hikes.

In the current review, taxes and levies account for a significant portion of pump prices, with VAT, excise duty, and road maintenance levies playing prominent roles. VAT, in particular, constitutes more than a third of the total taxes and levies on petrol, followed by excise duty and road maintenance levies.

Conclusion and Consumer Impact

EPRA's decision to reduce fuel prices offers much-needed relief to consumers grappling with the economic strain caused by previous price increases. The move underscores EPRA's commitment to balancing market dynamics with consumer interests, providing a reprieve for motorists and households alike. As global oil markets continue to evolve, EPRA remains vigilant in monitoring trends and adjusting pump prices accordingly, ensuring a fair and transparent energy market for all stakeholders.