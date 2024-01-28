EPFL Researchers Turn Glass into Power Generators Using Femtosecond Lasers

At the Galatea Lab of EPFL, researchers led by Gozden Torun have unlocked a novel technique to create nanoscale patterns within tellurite glass using femtosecond lasers. The groundbreaking method, as detailed in Torun's thesis, morphs the glass into an active photoconductive material capable of generating electricity upon exposure to daylight.

Femtosecond Lasers and Tellurite Glass: A Revolutionary Pair

The technique centers around the use of femtosecond lasers to form nanoscale patterns of tellurium and tellurium oxide crystals within the tellurite glass. Remarkably, this process doesn't require any additional materials, making it a more efficient and simpler method compared to previous techniques, which necessitated multiple materials to produce photoconductive surfaces.

Transforming Basic Glass into Power Generators

Experiments using tellurite glass from Tokyo Tech have shown that even a basic line pattern etched onto the glass can generate a current under UV light and visible spectrum for an extended period. This discovery opens up an exciting new avenue for transforming everyday glass surfaces into efficient light harvesters, capable of generating electricity.

Implications for Energy Harvesting and Sensing Technologies

The far-reaching implications of this breakthrough extend to the future of energy harvesting and sensing technologies. By converting ordinary glass surfaces into light harvesters and sensors, this process could potentially revolutionize how we harness and utilize energy. Furthermore, the simplicity and durability of this process could pave the way for its widespread application in various technological sectors.