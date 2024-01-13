en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

EPA’s Proposed Methane Tax Sparks Backlash from Fossil Fuel Industry

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
EPA’s Proposed Methane Tax Sparks Backlash from Fossil Fuel Industry

In a bold move to address environmental concerns and climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a rigorous initiative targeting methane emissions that has sparked a fiery backlash from the fossil fuel industry. The proposal draws a new frontier in the ongoing struggle between environmental protection and industry interests, a conflict that is becoming increasingly salient as the world grapples with the realities of climate change.

Proposed Methane Tax: A Battle Line

The EPA, under the Biden administration, has suggested a new tax on the fossil fuel industry. The tax, set to begin at $900 per metric ton in 2024, is designed to tackle one of the most potent greenhouse gases—methane. This initiative has been met with approval from green groups and Democratic leaders who see it as a necessary step towards more sustainable forms of energy and reducing the impact of climate change.

Industry Backlash: A ‘Punitive Tax Increase’

However, this proposal has not been well-received by everyone. The fossil fuel industry has decried the proposed tax as a ‘punitive tax increase.’ They argue that it will stifle innovation and undermine America’s energy advantage. This strong response indicates the potentially substantial impact the proposed tax could have on their operations and profitability.

Broader Environmental Efforts

The EPA’s proposed methane tax is part of wider environmental efforts by the U.S. government. It was unveiled alongside separate environmental regulations targeting methane emissions during the recent United Nations climate summit in Dubai. This proposal, like many before it, underscores the delicate balance between industry interests and environmental protection, particularly in the context of efforts to combat climate change.

While the proposal is indeed a significant step toward addressing environmental concerns, it is still just a proposal. As a policy from a government agency, it could take some time before any measures are finalized or implemented. For now, the world watches as the drama unfolds, the debate intensifies, and the future of the fossil fuel industry hangs in the balance.

0
Energy
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
4 mins ago
California Paves the Way for a Clean Energy Future with Long Duration Energy Storage
California is making significant strides in the battle against climate change by investing heavily in long duration energy storage (LDES) technologies. These technologies form a crucial component of the state’s strategy for a sustainable and stable energy grid as it transitions to 100% clean energy. Unlike the prevalent lithium-ion batteries that offer up to four
California Paves the Way for a Clean Energy Future with Long Duration Energy Storage
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
2 hours ago
Fuel Price Hike in the Philippines: Implications for the PUV Modernization Program
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
2 hours ago
AGL to Close Major Emitter by 2035; Carbon Capture Breakthrough Converts CO2 into Carbon Nanofibers
California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies
45 mins ago
California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule
2 hours ago
Ghana Grapples with Persistent Power Outages: Public Demands Clear Load-Shedding Schedule
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
2 hours ago
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
Latest Headlines
World News
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
19 seconds
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
28 seconds
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
35 seconds
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
38 seconds
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
50 seconds
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
1 min
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
1 min
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
4 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
5 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app