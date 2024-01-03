en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Energy Sector Shifts Investment Focus to Energy Efficiency Amid Global Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Energy Sector Shifts Investment Focus to Energy Efficiency Amid Global Crisis

The energy sector is on the brink of a significant transformation. The focus of investments is shifting from the supply of green energy to the demand side, specifically, energy efficiency. This shift is triggered by soaring power and natural gas prices amidst a global energy crisis, pushing major energy consumers to scrutinize their energy consumption patterns more closely. The hurdles encountered by wind and solar power developers, such as elevated interest rates and supply-chain disruptions, are also compelling climate investors to view energy efficiency as a lucrative opportunity for returns.

Unexploited Investment Market

Emmanuel Lagarrigue of KKR and Jonathan Maxwell of Sustainable Development Capital LLC emphasize that energy efficiency represents a significant, yet untapped investment market. Despite challenges like high upfront costs and the complexity of technologies involved, the potential for energy and emissions savings is becoming increasingly attractive under current economic conditions. Companies are beginning to acknowledge the long-term benefits of investing in energy efficiency, notwithstanding the initial hurdles.

Shift Towards Energy Efficiency

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued its latest World Energy Outlook, which underscores several factors set to reshape the global energy profile by 2030. These factors include a projected surge in power demand, renewed policy momentum for cleaner electricity supply, and an increasing focus on renewable energy sources. Hydrogen production via electrolysis emerges as a potentially substantial electricity consumer, with renewable capacity expected to grow 2.4 fold by 2030.

Incentives for Sustainable Investment

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes the largest ever stimulus package for sustainable investment in U.S. history, with $394 billion directed towards clean energy. The Act incorporates robust incentives for private investment in clean energy, transport, and manufacturing, primarily in the form of tax credits. The spending provisions are expected to accelerate a return to more appropriate market valuations for companies operating in the sustainable economy. The nearly $400 billion investment in climate change is the largest of its kind in American history and is anticipated to propel the sector forward for several decades.

Global Shift Towards Renewables

Global investment in renewables in 2023 outpaced fossil fuel investment by US $700 billion, according to the IEA. The COP28 climate summit in Dubai included a commitment to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvements by 2030. There is a significant acceleration of both private and public investment in renewables, charging stations for electric vehicles, and electric heat pumps. Additionally, there is a trend towards designing mid-rise European style apartment blocks with single loaded corridors for better light and cross ventilation.

0
Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Iraq's Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Advancements in Lead-Free Perovskite Solar Cells

By BNN Correspondents

NIPCO Launches New Auto Compressed Natural Gas Station in Abuja

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bangladesh's Massive Solar Power Approvals: A Step Towards Renewable E ...
@Bangladesh · 10 mins
Bangladesh's Massive Solar Power Approvals: A Step Towards Renewable E ...
heart comment 0
India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028

By BNN Correspondents

India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028
UK Energy Secretary Designates Low Carbon Contracts Company as Counterparty for Hydrogen Production

By BNN Correspondents

UK Energy Secretary Designates Low Carbon Contracts Company as Counterparty for Hydrogen Production
Ocean Sun Pioneers Marine-based Solar Energy with Floating PV System

By Safak Costu

Ocean Sun Pioneers Marine-based Solar Energy with Floating PV System
Sinopec’s Green Hydrogen Project Faces Two-Year Delay in Reaching Full Capacity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Sinopec's Green Hydrogen Project Faces Two-Year Delay in Reaching Full Capacity
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
39 seconds
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
50 seconds
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
58 seconds
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
2 mins
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
3 mins
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
3 mins
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
3 mins
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
3 mins
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
24 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app