Elevating Carbon Capture: Key Insights from NAPE Houston with TGS's VP Katja Akentieva

At the recent NAPE conference in downtown Houston, the spotlight was on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), a burgeoning field with significant potential to aid in global decarbonization efforts. Katja Akentieva, VP of New Energy Solutions for the Western Hemisphere at TGS, shared her insights on the early yet promising state of the CCS industry, emphasizing the critical role it plays in enabling countries, including the U.S., to meet net zero targets.

Advertisment

Momentum in CCS: Economic Incentives and Geological Potential

Akentieva pointed out that the momentum for CCS is building, driven by economic incentives like the IRA and 45Q tax credits in the United States. These incentives make CCS projects commercially viable for emission producers. She highlighted the advantageous geological formations in the U.S. conducive to CO2 storage, underpinned by the oil and gas industry's deep understanding of the subsurface, which is crucial for de-risking CCS investments.

Challenges and Opportunities: Onshore vs. Offshore

Advertisment

The conversation also touched on the differences between onshore and offshore CCS opportunities, with ongoing projects exploring both depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers as potential storage sites. Akentieva mentioned the evolving regulatory framework, especially for offshore projects in the Gulf of Mexico, emphasizing the need for clear regulations to advance these initiatives. Additionally, the discussion covered the challenge of permit processing speed and workforce availability within federal bureaucracy, highlighting initiatives like Louisiana's acquisition of primacy to expedite project approvals.

Accelerating CCS: The Role of Industry and Technology

To overcome bottlenecks and scale CCS, Akentieva suggests leveraging the oil and gas industry's extensive subsurface data and analytical tools. TGS, for example, is repurposing its seismic and well data to accelerate the identification of viable storage sites, thus reducing costs and timeframes for project development. She also noted the importance of advancements in monitoring technologies to ensure the safe containment of CO2 underground, suggesting that such innovations are key to scaling CCS effectively.