Energy

Electricity Authority Develops Battery Storage to Prevent Power Cuts

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
In response to recent power outages in the Gibraltar area, the Electricity Authority is actively developing a battery energy storage system. The initiative aims at implementing a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) battery system designed to prevent future power cuts, enhancing the reliability of the power supply.

Recent Power Outages and Proactive Response

A recent power outage, marked by a loud bang and smoke, was caused by a failure in one of the North Mole Power Station’s power transformers. The Electricity Authority promptly intervened, ensuring there were no injuries, and restoring power within two hours of the outage. In another separate incident, a low voltage cable fault resulted in a 40-minute power cut in areas around Main Street and College Lane. These incidents highlight the importance of the Authority’s project in eliminating such disruptions in the future.

The Role of Battery Energy Storage Systems

The use of battery energy storage systems, including lithium-ion batteries, is instrumental in preventing power cuts and stabilizing the grid. The increasing investment and development of these systems underscore their role in harnessing renewable energy sources and managing consistent volatility in prices for revenue generation with battery energy storage.

The Case of Spearmint Energy and Texas

Spearmint Energy has completed its 300-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) project in West Texas, one of the largest of its kind in the United States. The project, dubbed Revolution, encompasses 134 battery containers with 6,432 Sungrow battery modules and 45 power conversion systems. This supports affordable clean energy and a resilient grid for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Texas, which is expected to boast about 10 gigawatts of available battery storage by the end of 2024, is acutely aware of the danger extreme weather poses to its energy security. The state sees battery storage as crucial backup power, particularly as extreme weather events become increasingly prevalent.

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

