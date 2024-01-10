Diocese of Carlisle Unveils First Net Carbon Zero Vicarage

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, the Diocese of Carlisle has completed the renovation of a new vicarage in Natland, replacing an old Victorian vicarage. This move comes as part of the Diocese’s commitment to its Net Carbon challenge – a testament to their dedication towards protecting the environment. The newly renovated vicarage, south of Kendal, was purchased five months ago and has since undergone substantial energy efficiency upgrades.

Energy Efficiency Upgrades

The improvements to the property include the installation of an air source heat pump, a pressurized water heating system, and solar panels coupled with battery storage. The house also saw the addition of new insulation and external doors. These modifications are expected to cater to two-thirds of the property’s electricity needs, significantly reducing heating costs. Furthermore, surplus electricity generated by the solar panels may be sold to energy providers, creating an additional revenue stream.

Resident Reveal

The Rev Canon Angela Whittaker and her husband are set to move into the upgraded vicarage soon. The previous vicarage was becoming increasingly costly to maintain and heat, spurring the need for a more energy-efficient solution. The sale of this old vicarage will help offset the costs of the renovations to the new property and support future mission and ministry in the county.

Future Plans

The Natland vicarage is just the first of three properties earmarked for Net Carbon Zero development. Projects in Grasmere and Wigton are next in line, echoing the Diocese’s commitment to cherish and protect God’s creation. These eco-friendly renovations are not just about lowering costs; they are about preserving the environment and setting a precedent for others to follow.