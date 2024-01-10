en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Diocese of Carlisle Unveils First Net Carbon Zero Vicarage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Diocese of Carlisle Unveils First Net Carbon Zero Vicarage

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, the Diocese of Carlisle has completed the renovation of a new vicarage in Natland, replacing an old Victorian vicarage. This move comes as part of the Diocese’s commitment to its Net Carbon challenge – a testament to their dedication towards protecting the environment. The newly renovated vicarage, south of Kendal, was purchased five months ago and has since undergone substantial energy efficiency upgrades.

Energy Efficiency Upgrades

The improvements to the property include the installation of an air source heat pump, a pressurized water heating system, and solar panels coupled with battery storage. The house also saw the addition of new insulation and external doors. These modifications are expected to cater to two-thirds of the property’s electricity needs, significantly reducing heating costs. Furthermore, surplus electricity generated by the solar panels may be sold to energy providers, creating an additional revenue stream.

Resident Reveal

The Rev Canon Angela Whittaker and her husband are set to move into the upgraded vicarage soon. The previous vicarage was becoming increasingly costly to maintain and heat, spurring the need for a more energy-efficient solution. The sale of this old vicarage will help offset the costs of the renovations to the new property and support future mission and ministry in the county.

Future Plans

The Natland vicarage is just the first of three properties earmarked for Net Carbon Zero development. Projects in Grasmere and Wigton are next in line, echoing the Diocese’s commitment to cherish and protect God’s creation. These eco-friendly renovations are not just about lowering costs; they are about preserving the environment and setting a precedent for others to follow.

0
Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
12 mins ago
Historic Milestone: Wind Power Surpasses Coal in Europe
In a historic first, Europe’s power producers generated 193 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity from wind, outstripping the 184 TWh produced by coal-fired power plants in the last quarter of 2023. This landmark event signals a significant shift towards renewable energy sources on the continent. Challenges and Opportunities in Wind Power The wind sector overcame
Historic Milestone: Wind Power Surpasses Coal in Europe
Silicon Anode Batteries: Pioneering the Future of Lithium-Ion Technology
2 hours ago
Silicon Anode Batteries: Pioneering the Future of Lithium-Ion Technology
NaaS Technology Unleashes Next-Gen Charging Solutions at CES 2024
2 hours ago
NaaS Technology Unleashes Next-Gen Charging Solutions at CES 2024
Eskom Implements Stage 1 and Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Further Notice
44 mins ago
Eskom Implements Stage 1 and Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Further Notice
Challenges in Delivering Renewable Energy in the UK: The Debate Over Infrastructure and Agricultural Developments
52 mins ago
Challenges in Delivering Renewable Energy in the UK: The Debate Over Infrastructure and Agricultural Developments
Reliance Industries Kickstarts Construction of Green Energy Giga Complex
1 hour ago
Reliance Industries Kickstarts Construction of Green Energy Giga Complex
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
1 min
Virginia General Assembly Kicks Off 2024 Session with Democratic Control
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
1 min
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
1 min
Clinton Library's Post Deleted Amid Backlash Over Epstein-Related Responses
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
2 mins
Tony Leon's Reflection on 30 Years of Liberation Rule in South Africa
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
4 mins
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
8 mins
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
10 mins
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
11 mins
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
11 mins
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
26 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app