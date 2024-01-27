Decoding Household Noises: Hidden Inefficiencies in Home Heating Systems

Amid escalating energy costs and environmental concerns, heating expert Stephen Day from iHeat has decoded common household noises that could be signaling inefficiencies in home heating systems. These inefficiencies, if overlooked, could lead to excessive energy consumption and consequently higher energy bills.

Boiler Cycling and its Implications

According to Day, if your boiler is constantly cycling, it's an indication that it may be struggling to maintain the correct temperature. This could be due to various issues such as low water pressure or trapped air. To address this, homeowners are advised to bleed their radiators, a process that allows the release of trapped air. If the problem persists, consulting a heating engineer is recommended.

Creaking Floorboards and Whistling Sounds

Another common household sound that often goes unnoticed is the creaking of floorboards and whistling sounds. These noises often indicate draughts from gaps in the floorboards or around doors and windows, which can escalate energy consumption by up to 20%. Energy conservation can be achieved by draught-proofing your home through the sealing of these gaps.

Banging Noises and Overactive Fridge

Banging noises emanating from your boiler could be a sign of 'kettling' – a situation often caused by limescale build-up or faults in the pump and diverter valve. These issues necessitate professional assessment and repair. Similarly, a louder-than-usual hum from your fridge might be a sign that it is overworking to maintain cool temperatures. This could be due to dirty condenser coils or faulty seals which should be cleaned or replaced as needed.

Hissing Radiators

Lastly, a hissing noise from your radiators is typically a symptom of trapped air, which impedes water circulation and consequently hampers heating efficiency. Bleeding the radiators can resolve this issue, further enhancing the energy efficiency of your home heating system.

Being aware of these subtle signs and taking appropriate action can lead to significant energy savings and contribute to a sustainable living environment.