Decarbonization Waves in Shipping Industry: Promising Progress in 2023

In the face of a global climate crisis, the shipping industry has made significant progress towards decarbonization in 2023, with a marked shift towards alternative fuels and a commitment to net-zero emissions at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A considerable portion of new ship orders is now for vessels capable of using alternative fuels, with 49% of the current orderbook tonnage being alternative fuelled.

Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry

Throughout 2023, the industry saw an estimated 539 newbuild orders for ships with alternative fuel capabilities, forming 45% of all tonnage ordered. The majority of these orders were for LNG dual-fuel ships, but there was also a significant increase in methanol dual-fuel vessels, along with orders for LPG and ammonia-fuelled ships. In preparation for future fuel options, numerous ships have been designated as ‘ready’ for LNG, ammonia, or methanol fuel.

Alternative Fuels and Energy Saving Technologies

The adoption of alternative fuels varies across shipping segments, with containerships and car carriers leading the charge. Energy Saving Technologies (ESTs) are being adopted across the fleet, with a significant number of vessels equipped with technologies such as wind propulsion and carbon capture. There has also been a steady growth in the use of SOx scrubbers, reflecting continued investment in existing ships.

Fleet Improvements and Green Port Infrastructure

Eco vessels now represent 32% of global tonnage, and the average age of the fleet has increased to 12.6 years. According to the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), over 30% of the fleet could be rated D or E, indicating the necessity for continued investment in fleet improvements. The industry’s orderbook, a measure of future fleet growth, remains moderate, with significant variation between sectors. The expansion of green port infrastructure is also underway, with additional LNG bunkering ports and plans for ammonia and hydrogen facilities. The majority of the global fleet is now equipped with Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS).