en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Decarbonization Waves in Shipping Industry: Promising Progress in 2023

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Decarbonization Waves in Shipping Industry: Promising Progress in 2023

In the face of a global climate crisis, the shipping industry has made significant progress towards decarbonization in 2023, with a marked shift towards alternative fuels and a commitment to net-zero emissions at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A considerable portion of new ship orders is now for vessels capable of using alternative fuels, with 49% of the current orderbook tonnage being alternative fuelled.

Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry

Throughout 2023, the industry saw an estimated 539 newbuild orders for ships with alternative fuel capabilities, forming 45% of all tonnage ordered. The majority of these orders were for LNG dual-fuel ships, but there was also a significant increase in methanol dual-fuel vessels, along with orders for LPG and ammonia-fuelled ships. In preparation for future fuel options, numerous ships have been designated as ‘ready’ for LNG, ammonia, or methanol fuel.

Alternative Fuels and Energy Saving Technologies

The adoption of alternative fuels varies across shipping segments, with containerships and car carriers leading the charge. Energy Saving Technologies (ESTs) are being adopted across the fleet, with a significant number of vessels equipped with technologies such as wind propulsion and carbon capture. There has also been a steady growth in the use of SOx scrubbers, reflecting continued investment in existing ships.

Fleet Improvements and Green Port Infrastructure

Eco vessels now represent 32% of global tonnage, and the average age of the fleet has increased to 12.6 years. According to the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), over 30% of the fleet could be rated D or E, indicating the necessity for continued investment in fleet improvements. The industry’s orderbook, a measure of future fleet growth, remains moderate, with significant variation between sectors. The expansion of green port infrastructure is also underway, with additional LNG bunkering ports and plans for ammonia and hydrogen facilities. The majority of the global fleet is now equipped with Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS).

0
Energy Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
3 mins ago
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Oil futures and shares of energy companies have seen an uptick, driven by escalating concerns over a possible expansion of conflict in the Middle East. This surge followed reports of explosions near a cemetery in Iran, which led to over 70 fatalities. The tension in the region has been increasing, primarily due to the strained
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline
15 mins ago
Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline
Toronto Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Trading; Suncor Energy Surges
17 mins ago
Toronto Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Trading; Suncor Energy Surges
Fujairah's Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations
4 mins ago
Fujairah's Oil Stockpiles See Mixed Results Amidst Global Market Fluctuations
Xcel Energy Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and 2023 Financial Results
8 mins ago
Xcel Energy Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and 2023 Financial Results
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
9 mins ago
Gabon Set to Acquire Assala Oil Company in Strategic Boost to National Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
23 seconds
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
26 seconds
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
37 seconds
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
44 seconds
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
1 min
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
1 min
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
1 min
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
1 min
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
1 min
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
7 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
20 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app