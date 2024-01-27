Danfoss and Google Harness AI to Boost Data Center Energy Efficiency

In a groundbreaking move, Danish multinational engineering company Danfoss is joining forces with tech titan Google to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to increase energy efficiency in data centers. This strategic partnership will see Danfoss leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI to significantly enhance customer experiences, streamline internal processes, and boost productivity.

AI: A Game-Changer in Energy Conservation

The collaboration involves the use of AI in an array of applications such as data collection, automation, generating product descriptions, and powering e-commerce chatbots. However, the focal point of this partnership is the integration of sustainable cooling systems in data centers. These systems will employ Danfoss Turbocor compressors, which have earned a reputation for their high reliability and efficiency.

Turning Waste Heat Into a Resource

In a novel approach to waste heat management, Danfoss' heat reuse modules will enable Google to repurpose excess heat generated by data centers. This innovative solution will provide renewable energy for heating in nearby buildings and communities, making a significant contribution to sustainability.

Building on a History of Collaboration

The partnership was unveiled at the AHR Expo in Chicago, marking a new chapter in the two companies' collaborative history. This includes their co-founding of the Net Zero Innovation Hub in Fredericia, Denmark. As leaders in their respective fields, Danfoss and Google have a shared commitment to decarbonization and energy-efficient solutions. Danfoss is renowned for its contributions to industries such as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, and renewable energy, while Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., continues to make a profound technological impact with its array of services including Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Cloud, and YouTube.