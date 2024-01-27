Cyclone Residents Rally to Contest Catalyst Energy's Injection Well Approval

In a wave of collective action, the residents of Cyclone, a quiet rural community tucked away in Keating Township, McKean County, are rallying to appeal the approval of an injection well that was green-lit by Catalyst Energy Inc. The permit, issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on January 11, has stirred up a tempest of confusion among the residents, largely due to a delayed notification process that left them in a state of uncertainty about the appeal deadline.

Untangling the Deadline Confusion

At first, the deadline for appeal was understood to be February 10. However, through the concerted efforts of the field representative for U.S. Senator Cris Dush and the dynamic resident duo of Dennis and Cindy Johnson, it was clarified that the actual deadline is February 22. This revelation has given the residents a glimmer of hope and a renewed sense of urgency.

Townhall Meeting: A Beacon of Information

A townhall meeting is being meticulously planned to inform residents about the appeal process. This step towards collective empowerment aims to ensure that every voice in Cyclone is heard, and every concern is addressed.

Officials Weigh In

Senator Dush, while not completely opposed to injection wells, has emphasized the importance of maintaining responsible standards by companies operating such wells. His stance resonates deeply with the sentiments of McKean County Commissioner Marty Wilder, who released a statement criticizing the notification process while expressing concerns about the potential increase in traffic, decrease in property values, water contamination, and the toxic nature of the frack waste intended for injection.

New Transparency Rule

In a recent move by Governor Josh Shapiro's administration, a new rule has been implemented requiring increased transparency about the chemicals used in drilling and hydraulic fracturing. The rule mandates that well operators disclose regulated substances in a Preparedness, Prevention, and Contingency (PPC) plan before using them on-site, thereby giving the public a clearer understanding of the risks involved.