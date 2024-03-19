CNOOC Chairman Liu Yongjie Leads Delegation to Angola for Oil Exploration Talks

Amid evolving global energy dynamics, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is set to deepen its involvement in Angola's oil sector. With Angola having exited OPEC recently due to quota disputes, the move signals a significant shift in international oil politics and a strengthening of Sino-Angolan relations. CNOOC's chairman, Liu Yongjie, leads the delegation to Angola, engaging in critical discussions on oil exploration opportunities, particularly in the promising Block 24 of the Kwanza Basin.

Advertisment

Angolan President João Lourenço's recent state visit to Beijing was more than a diplomatic gesture; it was a strategic move to solidify an energy partnership with China, Angola's largest creditor and a key export market. This visit underscores Angola's intent to overhaul its energy sector, with ambitions to reverse its declining oil production through multiple block auctions and enhanced refining capacities. The engagement with CNOOC, a company with a formidable track record in deep-water exploration, particularly in Brazil's Santos Basin, marks a pivotal step in this strategic direction.

Block 24: A New Frontier

Block 24, located in the Kwanza Basin, represents a new frontier for oil exploration with its complex geology and deep pre-salt reserves. While these characteristics have deterred many companies, CNOOC's experience in Brazil positions it as a strong contender for unlocking the basin's potential. The company's success with extracting pre-salt reserves beneath challenging conditions in Brazil's Mero Field signals a promising outlook for its ventures in Angola. This collaboration could set a precedent for future exploration projects in similar geological settings.

Angola's pivot towards China and the involvement of CNOOC in its oil sector is emblematic of broader geopolitical shifts in global energy markets. As Angola seeks to rejuvenate its oil production, the partnership with CNOOC not only promises to bring technical expertise and investment but also signifies a realignment of Angola's external economic relations. For CNOOC and China, securing a foothold in Angola's oil-rich Kwanza Basin enhances China's energy security and its geopolitical influence in Africa. This development could herald a new era of cooperation between China and African nations in the energy domain, with far-reaching implications for global oil politics.