CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana

On Christmas Eve 2022, the southern region of Indiana grappled with biting cold, an extreme weather condition that led to over a hundred emergency calls related to carbon monoxide or natural gas hazards. This flurry of distress signals prompted an investigation by the state, eventually unearthing four safety violations by CenterPoint Energy, the company at the helm of these crises.

CenterPoint Energy: Admitting Fault and Reviewing Safety Measures

While the company disputed one of these violations, it openly acknowledged its responsibility for the incident. In the face of the impending cold, officials from CenterPoint Energy have stated their preparedness to manage the expected weather conditions by prioritizing safety and service reliability. These preparations encompass a range of measures, including the deployment of extra staff, ensuring a sufficient supply to meet customer demand, and liaising with commercial and industrial customers to facilitate fuel switching during peak times.

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s Findings

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Pipeline Safety Division has highlighted CenterPoint’s failure to adequately heat the liquid propane when mixed with natural gas as the main driver of the safety issues that transpired in New Albany and Clarksville. This key finding came to light following a third-party investigation.

Origins of the Safety Violation

This investigation revealed that the root of the problem lay in an incorrect gas mixture at CenterPoint’s Jeffersonville facility. It’s crucial to note that this facility is not operational in the current season. As the people of Southern Indiana brace themselves for another wave of extreme cold, all eyes will be on CenterPoint Energy and its ability to prevent a recurrence of the previous year’s crisis.