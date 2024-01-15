en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
CenterPoint Energy Concedes Fault Over Safety Violations, Braces for Upcoming Extreme Cold in Southern Indiana

On Christmas Eve 2022, the southern region of Indiana grappled with biting cold, an extreme weather condition that led to over a hundred emergency calls related to carbon monoxide or natural gas hazards. This flurry of distress signals prompted an investigation by the state, eventually unearthing four safety violations by CenterPoint Energy, the company at the helm of these crises.

CenterPoint Energy: Admitting Fault and Reviewing Safety Measures

While the company disputed one of these violations, it openly acknowledged its responsibility for the incident. In the face of the impending cold, officials from CenterPoint Energy have stated their preparedness to manage the expected weather conditions by prioritizing safety and service reliability. These preparations encompass a range of measures, including the deployment of extra staff, ensuring a sufficient supply to meet customer demand, and liaising with commercial and industrial customers to facilitate fuel switching during peak times.

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s Findings

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Pipeline Safety Division has highlighted CenterPoint’s failure to adequately heat the liquid propane when mixed with natural gas as the main driver of the safety issues that transpired in New Albany and Clarksville. This key finding came to light following a third-party investigation.

Origins of the Safety Violation

This investigation revealed that the root of the problem lay in an incorrect gas mixture at CenterPoint’s Jeffersonville facility. It’s crucial to note that this facility is not operational in the current season. As the people of Southern Indiana brace themselves for another wave of extreme cold, all eyes will be on CenterPoint Energy and its ability to prevent a recurrence of the previous year’s crisis.

0
Energy Safety Weather
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
7 mins ago
Federal Court Greenlights Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project
In a significant ruling, the Federal Court has dismissed objections about the potential impact on underwater Aboriginal songlines, thereby allowing Santos to push forward with its Barossa offshore gas project. This decision marks a decisive step for Santos, enabling the energy company to lay a 262-kilometer export pipeline off the coast of the Northern Territory’s
Federal Court Greenlights Santos' Barossa Offshore Gas Project
Impending Court Decision to Shape the Future of WA's Energy Sector
2 hours ago
Impending Court Decision to Shape the Future of WA's Energy Sector
Panasonic to Roll Out Enhanced EV Battery Cells: A Leap Towards Sustainable Transportation
2 hours ago
Panasonic to Roll Out Enhanced EV Battery Cells: A Leap Towards Sustainable Transportation
Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO
10 mins ago
Felicity Gooding, Former Fortescue Executive, Joins Vulcan as New CFO
Energy Sector Shines as Australian Market Weathers Stormy Opening
1 hour ago
Energy Sector Shines as Australian Market Weathers Stormy Opening
Charity Calls for Equitable Distribution of Green Energy Costs
1 hour ago
Charity Calls for Equitable Distribution of Green Energy Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
20 seconds
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
31 seconds
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
35 seconds
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
1 min
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
4 mins
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
5 mins
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
5 mins
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
5 mins
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
8 mins
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
29 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app