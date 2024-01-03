Car Manufacturers Harness Surplus Energy From Electric Vehicles with V2G Technology

Electric vehicles (EVs) are often left with an excess of unused electrical energy in their batteries – a reality that automobile manufacturers are keen to leverage. This surplus arises from the lower daily usage of EVs compared to their combustion-powered counterparts. The industry’s answer to this overflow is vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows for the bidirectional flow of power between an EV and the electrical grid.

V2G Technology: A Gamechanger in Energy Management

This technology enables EV owners to channel stored energy back to the grid or utilize it within their homes during peak hours. The benefits are two-fold: reduced electricity costs and minimized emissions. The concept of V2G has been under development for years, but it’s now reaching a stage of maturity, with leading car manufacturers beginning to adopt it. Hyundai-Kia led the charge being the first to offer this technology, followed by industry giants like Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars.

Volvo Cars: Leading the Way in Energy Solutions

Volvo Cars has taken the initiative a step further with the introduction of a new business unit, Volvo Cars Energy Solutions. This unit is devoted to energy storage and recharging technologies. One of its flagship technologies is two-way charging for the new EX90, able to directly store solar energy from home photovoltaic systems. Volvo’s data indicates that, on average, less than 10 kWh of battery power is used during a typical driving day in Europe. This implies a significant amount of capacity is available for alternative uses.

V2G Technology: The Future of Energy Conservation

With the EV market projected to reach a global size of USD $951.9 billion by 2030, the potential for V2G technology is immense. The trend of rapid EV adoption, coupled with the growing consciousness towards the environment, is expected to drive the expansion of V2G technology. Not only does it balance the grid and promote renewable energy usage, but it also has the potential to lower energy prices, making it a promising avenue for the future of energy conservation.