en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Car Manufacturers Harness Surplus Energy From Electric Vehicles with V2G Technology

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Car Manufacturers Harness Surplus Energy From Electric Vehicles with V2G Technology

Electric vehicles (EVs) are often left with an excess of unused electrical energy in their batteries – a reality that automobile manufacturers are keen to leverage. This surplus arises from the lower daily usage of EVs compared to their combustion-powered counterparts. The industry’s answer to this overflow is vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows for the bidirectional flow of power between an EV and the electrical grid.

V2G Technology: A Gamechanger in Energy Management

This technology enables EV owners to channel stored energy back to the grid or utilize it within their homes during peak hours. The benefits are two-fold: reduced electricity costs and minimized emissions. The concept of V2G has been under development for years, but it’s now reaching a stage of maturity, with leading car manufacturers beginning to adopt it. Hyundai-Kia led the charge being the first to offer this technology, followed by industry giants like Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo Cars.

Volvo Cars: Leading the Way in Energy Solutions

Volvo Cars has taken the initiative a step further with the introduction of a new business unit, Volvo Cars Energy Solutions. This unit is devoted to energy storage and recharging technologies. One of its flagship technologies is two-way charging for the new EX90, able to directly store solar energy from home photovoltaic systems. Volvo’s data indicates that, on average, less than 10 kWh of battery power is used during a typical driving day in Europe. This implies a significant amount of capacity is available for alternative uses.

V2G Technology: The Future of Energy Conservation

With the EV market projected to reach a global size of USD $951.9 billion by 2030, the potential for V2G technology is immense. The trend of rapid EV adoption, coupled with the growing consciousness towards the environment, is expected to drive the expansion of V2G technology. Not only does it balance the grid and promote renewable energy usage, but it also has the potential to lower energy prices, making it a promising avenue for the future of energy conservation.

0
Automotive Energy
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NIO Inc. Offers to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

By Muhammad Jawad

Elon Musk's Cybertruck: A Future Police Vehicle?

By BNN Correspondents

Suzuki's V-Strom 800DE: A New Contender in Adventure Motorcycling

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tesla Hits Record Deliveries, Yet Loses Top Spot to China's BYD

By Muhammad Jawad

Susanne Lehmann Steps Up as New Managing Director of VW Group Malaysia ...
@Automotive · 7 mins
Susanne Lehmann Steps Up as New Managing Director of VW Group Malaysia ...
heart comment 0
Toyota Announces Price Hike for Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Other Models in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Toyota Announces Price Hike for Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Other Models in India
Mitsubishi’s TARALETS PINAS Campaign: Celebrating Filipino Spirit of Adventure

By BNN Correspondents

Mitsubishi's TARALETS PINAS Campaign: Celebrating Filipino Spirit of Adventure
Hyundai’s Ioniq 5: The Latest Victim of Smart Key Hacking Thefts

By BNN Correspondents

Hyundai's Ioniq 5: The Latest Victim of Smart Key Hacking Thefts
Sime Darby’s Acquisition and Toyota’s 2024 Line-Up Transform Malaysian Auto Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Sime Darby's Acquisition and Toyota's 2024 Line-Up Transform Malaysian Auto Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
26 seconds
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
1 min
Gary Neville Names Wayne Rooney as His Favorite Manchester United Center-Forward
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
1 min
Gujarat Enhances Public Health Infrastructure: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
2 mins
London's New Year's Eve Fireworks: Celebration, Controversy, and Crime
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
2 mins
Galleria mellonella Larvae: A Game-Changer in Studying Bacterial Pathogenesis and Antimicrobial Efficacy
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
3 mins
New Findings Broaden Understanding of Immune System; Potential CKD Severity Markers Identified
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
3 mins
Netflix's 'Break Point' Lags in Viewership Despite Critical Acclaim
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
3 mins
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
3 mins
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
21 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
21 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app