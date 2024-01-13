en English
Energy

California Charts a Course Towards Clean Energy with Long-Duration Storage

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
California Charts a Course Towards Clean Energy with Long-Duration Storage

Amid rising global concerns about climate change, California is shifting gears towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. The state is increasingly investing in long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies to bolster its energy grid and facilitate its transition towards 100% clean energy. A remarkable 1,000 percent increase in energy storage capacity since 2020 underlines the state’s commitment to this cause, although it’s worth noting that most of this capacity currently resides in lithium-ion batteries.

Exploring New Frontiers in Long-Duration Energy Storage

In their pursuit of more efficient and environment-friendly energy storage solutions, scientists are developing novel technologies, such as zinc-bromine and iron-air batteries. One such intriguing innovation is the iron-air battery developed by Form Energy, which boasts the ability to discharge for an impressive 100 hours, potentially revolutionizing the way we store energy.

The California Energy Commission’s Role and Investments

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has been a major catalyst in this energy revolution, investing a substantial $120 million in LDES projects so far. In addition, the CEC has recently poured $30 million into a facility in Mendocino County, signaling its confidence in the potential of LDES technologies.

Political Backing for Long-Duration Energy Storage

Recognizing the significance of LDES in averting blackouts and reducing dependence on non-renewable energy resources like natural gas plants, Governor Gavin Newsom has earmarked $330 million for LDES in the budget. With an ambitious target of 1 gigawatt of LDES by 2030, California is poised to become a global leader in clean energy storage.

Local Concerns and the Broader Picture

While these developments promise a greener future, they’re not without their challenges. Residents living near proposed sites for these facilities have raised concerns about the environmental impact and safety risks, such as potential fires. Meanwhile, California’s initiatives are inspiring other states, with Washington proposing legislative changes to align its carbon trading program with California’s, potentially expanding the carbon market linkage between the two states.

Energy
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Energy

    © 2023 BNN
