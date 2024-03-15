Botswana Extends Tender for 200MW Solar-Thermal Plant, Targets 2027 Launch

Minerals and Energy Minister Lefoko Moagi announced the extension of the tender process for a private contractor to develop a 200 megawatt Concentrated Solar-Thermal Power (CSP) plant, signaling a significant step towards renewable energy in Botswana. In a recent budget proposal, Moagi highlighted the government's commitment to green growth, with the CSP project positioned as a cornerstone of the Integrated Resources Plan for energy development through 2040.

Advertisment

Strategic Move for Renewable Energy

In November 2022, the Ministry shortlisted four international firms for the project, underscoring the global interest in Botswana's renewable energy sector. The CSP plant, to be built on 250 hectares of land in Maun, aims to harness the sun's power through advanced technology, focusing sunlight onto receivers to generate electricity. This method promises a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels, aligning with the global shift towards cleaner energy sources.

Comprehensive Development Plan

Advertisment

The project's origins trace back to a 2012 feasibility study, linked to the financing of the Morupule B Power Station and demonstrating Botswana's long-term vision for energy independence and sustainability. With the CSP plant expected to be operational by 2027, it represents a significant milestone in the country's Integrated Resources Plan, which guides energy development up to 2040. The plan reflects a strategic pivot from reliance on coal to embracing renewable energy, positioning Botswana as a leader in green growth in the region.

International Interest and Future Prospects

The interest from international firms in designing, financing, and building the CSP plant highlights the project's significance on the global stage. As Botswana moves forward with this landmark project, it sets a precedent for other nations in the transition to renewable energy. The extension of the tender process allows for careful selection of a contractor, ensuring the project's successful implementation and its contribution to Botswana's energy sector and environmental goals.