Biden Administration's Oil Reserve Plans Drive Sour Oil Prices Up

The price of sour oil in the US has surged following the announcement by the Biden administration to purchase comparable crude for its emergency reserves this summer, reports Bloomberg. Gulf of Mexico-sourced Mars crude experienced a notable increase in price, closing at a premium of ninety cents above the benchmark West Texas Intermediate, a significant shift from its prior 40-cent discount, as reported by Syntex Energy.

Impact of Energy Department's Purchase Plans

The spike in sour oil prices followed the Energy Department's announcement of plans to acquire 3 million barrels of sour oil, scheduled for delivery between August and September—the peak driving months in the US. This move has intensified market dynamics, particularly in the sour oil sector.

Global Supply Constraints and OPEC Production Curbs

Prior to the announcement, global supplies were already constrained due to production curbs imposed by OPEC and its partners. These restrictions have particularly affected the market for sour oil, known for its high sulphur content. The increased demand resulting from the Energy Department's purchase plans has exacerbated these supply constraints, leading to price hikes.

Potential Impact of Sanctions on Venezuela

Another factor contributing to the upward pressure on sour oil prices is the possibility of the US reimposing sanctions on Venezuela, a major supplier of sour oil. The looming prospect of sanctions, expected to be announced in April, has further fueled price increases in anticipation of potential supply disruptions from Venezuela.

Conclusion

The Biden administration's decision to purchase sour oil for emergency reserves has caused a noticeable uptick in prices, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico-sourced Mars crude. Combined with existing supply constraints and geopolitical factors such as potential sanctions on Venezuela, these developments underscore the complex dynamics influencing oil markets and prices in the US and globally.