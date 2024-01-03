Berge Olympus Sets Sail: A Beacon of Green Innovation in Maritime Shipping

Brace yourselves for a revolutionary leap in maritime shipping as the Berge Olympus, the world’s most formidable sailing cargo ship, embarks on its first voyage under the Isle of Man flag. This groundbreaking vessel, retrofitted by Berge Bulk—an industry-leading dry bulk ship owner—marks a significant stride towards carbon neutrality in the sector by 2025.

Embracing Wind Power

The Berge Olympus has been equipped with four WindWing sails during its retrofit. These large, durable sails leverage wind power, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions by an impressive 20% on average global routes. The vessel now also incorporates a shaft generator system, which generates electric power using the main engine, further slashing fuel usage and emissions.

A Vision for a Zero-Carbon Future

Backing Berge Bulk’s ambitious vision for a carbon-free future in maritime shipping is the Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR). Captain Raja Ray, IOMSR’s Singapore representative, had the chance to witness this transformative technology onboard the vessel post-retrofit. He lauded the metamorphosis of the Berge Olympus, which is slated to operate between Brazil and China, capitalizing on favorable wind conditions along this trading route.

Leading the Charge in Green Maritime Practices

Ranked among the world’s premier flag states, the IOMSR is an ardent advocate of decarbonization in the shipping industry. It had the distinction of being the first flag state to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, a global initiative committed to decarbonizing maritime shipping. In April 2022, it took another pioneering step by becoming the first to offer reduced registration fees for ships employing green technology. By offering a 15% discount, the registry incentivizes investments in sustainable practices. The IOMSR manages a fleet of approximately 300 ships and has its headquarters in Douglas, Isle of Man, a British Crown dependency.