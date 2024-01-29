Belco Launches Paperless Billing Campaign with $500 Incentive

In a drive that marries environmental commitment with customer incentives, Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited (BELCO) has launched a campaign promoting the adoption of paperless billing amongst its customers. The initiative, which runs until Earth Day on April 22, has been crafted to align with the company's larger objective of sustainability, offering a $500 gift voucher as an incentive.

Reducing Environmental Footprint

Currently, BELCO sends out approximately 10,600 printed bills each month. The company's new campaign aims to significantly reduce this number, thereby lessening its environmental footprint. The prize draw for the $500 gift voucher is strategically designed to encourage more customers to make the switch, with all customers using paperless billing by the draw date eligible to win.

Collective Benefits of Reduced Paper Usage

Wayne Caines, BELCO's president, is a strong advocate for customers to sign up for e-bills. He highlights the collective benefits of reduced paper usage on the environment, drawing attention to the significant consumption of energy and water involved in paper production and its contribution to climate change.

By opting for e-billing, customers can contribute to environmental conservation in multiple ways - saving trees, conserving energy and water, and lowering carbon emissions. The switch is not just a company policy, but a call for collective action towards sustainable living.

Switching to E-Billing

Customers interested in transitioning to e-billing can do so through BELCO's website or by contacting the company via email. The company emphasizes that this switch is not only a step towards winning a $500 gift voucher, but also a step towards a healthier planet.