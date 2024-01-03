en English
Energy

Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment Gains Traction in Halifax

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment Gains Traction in Halifax

In a notable stride towards eco-consciousness, the Halifax Regional Municipality has begun to invest in battery-powered lawn equipment as part of its transition away from gas-powered tools. The Municipality has allocated an investment of around $26,000 towards this initiative in 2023. This shift hinges on the numerous advantages of battery-powered equipment, including lowered noise levels and the elimination of issues related to gas carburetors.

Residents Embrace the Change

Kathy Reichert, a resident of Vancouver’s prestigious Shaughnessy neighborhood, was one of the early adopters of this change. Reichert replaced her gas-powered leaf blowers and edgers with battery-powered counterparts. She cited the quieter operation and greater user convenience as primary reasons for her switch. Despite initial doubts about the power of these tools, Reichert found that battery-operated equipment offered ample strength for her gardening needs.

Trends in Lawn Equipment Stores

Lawn equipment stores have been witnessing a surge in customers opting for battery-powered tools. However, they also note that gas-powered units continue to command substantial demand. Store managers recognize the split in customer preferences, attributing the gradual shift towards battery-powered tools to manufacturers’ influence. They concede that for certain heavy-duty tasks, gas-powered tools may still hold the edge.

Costs & Accessibility

The high cost of battery-powered tools can deter some homeowners. However, initiatives such as the Toronto Tool Library are striving to make these tools more accessible and affordable. The library operates on the principle of sharing battery-powered tools, lending them out to those in need. To further promote the benefits of electric equipment, the library has proposed a pilot program in collaboration with the city.

Energy Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

