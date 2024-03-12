Bangladesh Launches Offshore Bidding 2024 to Boost Oil, Gas Exploration in Bay of Bengal

In a strategic move to tap into its untapped energy resources, Bangladesh has announced a tendering process for 24 offshore blocks in the Bay of Bengal. This initiative, known as 'Offshore Bidding 2024', aims to attract international oil companies by offering a newly formulated 'Bangladesh Offshore Model PSC, 2023'. The government's efforts to strengthen the economy through enhanced oil and gas exploration were officially declared on March 10, 2024, marking a significant step towards achieving energy security and economic growth.

Historical Context and Recent Developments

Bangladesh's journey in offshore exploration began in 1974, but it faced multiple setbacks, including political turmoil and lack of interest from international companies. Despite these challenges, the country made progress with discoveries like the Sangu gas field by Cairn Energy and exploration efforts by Santos Oil and ConocoPhillips. The resolution of maritime disputes with neighboring countries in 2012 and 2014 provided new impetus for exploration. In recent years, initiatives like the exploratory drilling campaign by India's ONGC and the signing of a PSC with Posco-Daewoo Corporation underscore the renewed focus on harnessing the Bay of Bengal's potential.

Features of the New Production Sharing Contract

The 'Bangladesh Offshore Model PSC, 2023' introduces several attractive features aimed at international bidders. It allows for a maximum annual cost recovery of 75%, adopts the R-Factor method for profit-sharing, and links gas prices to the international market. These terms are designed to make Bangladesh's offshore blocks more appealing to global oil giants, facilitating the entry of advanced technology and expertise into the region's exploration sector.

Experts Optimistic About Gas Reserves

Geological experts express optimism regarding the potential for significant gas reserves in the Bay of Bengal. Prof Dr Badrul Imam from Dhaka University highlights the unexplored nature of 90% of the offshore blocks and the promising signs based on exploration in neighboring Indian and Myanmar territories. The geological similarities suggest a high likelihood of discovering gas in the Bangladeshi part of the Bay, offering a promising outlook for the country's energy future.

As Bangladesh embarks on this ambitious exploration endeavor with 'Offshore Bidding 2024', the global energy sector watches closely. The successful harnessing of the Bay of Bengal's resources could not only secure Bangladesh's energy needs but also position it as a significant player in the regional energy market. This move represents a hopeful stride towards economic resilience and sustainable development, tapping into the Bay's hidden wealth to fuel the nation's progress.