Bangladesh Govt to Float International Bidding for Oil, Gas Exploration in March 2023

The Bangladesh government is set to launch an international tender in March 2023, targeting foreign companies for oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal, with a particular call to industry giant ExxonMobil. This move aims to tap into the unexplored hydrocarbon potential of the country's maritime areas, following the approval of the "Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC) 2023".

Strategic Plans for Offshore Bidding

According to Zanendra Nath Sarker, chairman of Petrobangla, the state hydrocarbon corporation anticipates a robust participation from international companies in the upcoming bidding round. The bid invitation will be published in local newspapers and on relevant websites, including those of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) and Bangladesh's foreign missions abroad. A scheduled press conference on March 11 aims to detail the initiative and its significance. Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Energy Advisor, highlighted the government's efforts to conclude the bidding within six months, amid already growing interest from foreign companies.

Framework and Potential of Bangladesh's Offshore Blocks

The "Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC) 2023", approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, sets a new precedent for hydrocarbon exploration contracts. By linking gas prices to Brent Crude's international market price, Bangladesh seeks to make its offshore deep and shallow water gas blocks more attractive to international oil companies. The country has 26 offshore blocks, of which 24 remain open for exploration by international oil companies (IOCs). The exploration efforts aim to address Bangladesh's daily deficit of about 1,200mmcfd in gas production.

International Interest and Consultation

ExxonMobil's expressed interest in participating in the bidding round underscores the global oil industry's recognition of Bangladesh's untapped hydrocarbon resources. With the advisory support from British oil and gas consultancy Wood Mackenzie, Bangladesh is fine-tuning its PSC to align with international standards and attract significant investment. The involvement of IOCs like ExxonMobil, through initial discussions and meetings with state officials, marks a pivotal moment for Bangladesh's energy sector.

As Bangladesh prepares to embark on this significant venture into offshore oil and gas exploration, the implications for the country's energy security and economic development are profound. The successful execution of the bidding round and subsequent exploration activities could herald a new era of energy independence and prosperity for Bangladesh, reducing its reliance on imported gas and tapping into the vast potential of its maritime territories.